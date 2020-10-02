MH CET Law Admit Card Released; Exam On October 11

  • Home
MH CET Law Admit Card 2020 Released; Check Direct Link Here

MH CET Law Admit Card: Maharashtra CET Cell has released the MH CET Law admit cards. The centre-based MH CET 2020 is scheduled on October 11.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 2, 2020 9:42 pm IST | Source: Careers360

New Delhi:

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell -- the conducting body of MH CET, has released the MH CET 2020 admit cards today. Candidates who have applied online for the common entrance test for the five-year LLB programme can download the MH CET law admit cards from the official website. To download the MH CET law admit cards for the admission to the entrance test of 5 years LLB programme, candidates have to enter their registration numbers or roll numbers and passwords or dates of birth.

The test of MH CET Law will be held online at designated centres across the country on October 11. The MH CET Law admit cards mention details of the candidates including application numbers, roll numbers, reporting time of exams and the MH CET exam centres.

MH CET Law 2020 Admit Card Direct Link

MH CET 2020 Admit Card: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the direct link mentioned above

Step 2: Insert the MH CET registration numbers or roll numbers and passwords or dates of birth in specified formats to login

Step 3: On the next window, check and download the MH CET 2020 law admit cards

“Candidates must read...instructions on the hall ticket and in the information brochure and follow them scrupulously in their own interest,” an official statement issued earlier said.

It further added: “Due to COVID precautionary measures the entry in the examination hall is being done in staggered manner. Candidates are requested to follow the time slot intimated to them.”

The State CET Cell is yet to release the MH CET Law admit cards for the three-year law programmes.

