MH CET Law 2022 Result Deferred; Now To Be Declared Tomorrow

MH Cet Law 2022 Result: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has postponed the date to declare the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) 2022 law result. As per the announcement, the MH CET law 2022 result will be released tomorrow, September 11, 2022. Candidates can check and download the MAH CET Law result 2022 through the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates will need their application number and date of birth to download the MH CET Law scorecard.

To download the result candidates first need to visit the official website and then click on the MAH LLB CET 2022 scorecard link on the homepage. After that, one needs to enter their required credentials like the application number and date of birth on the window that appears. The MH CET Law scorecard will then be displayed on the screen. It is important for candidates to download and take a printout of the MAH LLB CET scorecard for further reference.

A few days prior to the Centralized Admission Process (CAP), the candidate's individual scorecard will be released. The State CET Cell will provide the all-India rank lists for the MH CET 2022 law results.

The Maharashtra State CET Cell conduct the MAH CET Law entrance examination for admission of interested candidates in the three years and five years LLB programmes.