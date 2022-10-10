MH CET Counselling 2022: 3-Year LLB Round 1 CAP Registration Ends Today; Merit List On October 15

Image credit: Shutterstock MHT CET 3-year LLB 2022 round 1 CAP registration ends today.

MH CET 3-Year LLB Counselling 2022: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will close the registration window for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) LLB 2022 counselling round 1 registration today, October 10, 2022. Candidates can complete the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) registration for the three-year Law programme through the official website – llb3cap22.mahacet.org. It is mandatory for candidates to pay the counselling registration fee while applying online.

The CAP round 1 alphabetical merit list will be declared by the CET Cell on October 15 and the final merit list will be released on October 18. The grievances related to the alphabetical merit list can be resolved from October 15 to October 17, 2022.

MH CET 3-Year LLB Counselling 2022: CAP Registration Steps

Candidates in order to register for the MHT CET Law 2022 counselling need to visit the official counselling portal – llb3cap22.mahacet.org.

And then register by clicking on the registration link on the homepage.

Then log in with the application number and roll number.

After the registration process is over, candidates then need to fill out the CAP application form, upload the necessary documents and pay the counselling fee.

At last download and take a hard copy of the form.

MH CET 3-Year LLB Round 1 CAP Registration: Important Dates