  • MH CET Counselling 2022: 3-Year LLB Round 1 CAP Registration Ends Today; Merit List On October 15

MH CET Counselling 2022: 3-Year LLB Round 1 CAP Registration Ends Today; Merit List On October 15

Candidates can apply online till today for the MHT CET LLB 2022 round 1 CAP registration through the official website.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Oct 10, 2022 2:32 pm IST

MH CET Counselling 2022: 3-Year LLB Round 1 CAP Registration Ends Today; Merit List On October 15
MHT CET 3-year LLB 2022 round 1 CAP registration ends today.
Image credit: Shutterstock

MH CET 3-Year LLB Counselling 2022: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell will close the registration window for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) LLB 2022 counselling round 1 registration today, October 10, 2022. Candidates can complete the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) registration for the three-year Law programme through the official website – llb3cap22.mahacet.org. It is mandatory for candidates to pay the counselling registration fee while applying online.

Suggested: Try MH CET Law 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chances in Law colleges. Use Now
Latest: Category Wise MH CET Law Cut Off 2022. Check Here 
5 yr. Int. LLB at UPES#21 in NIRF, Amongst Top 10 Private Law Colleges in India, Grade 'A' by NAAC. Apply Now

The CAP round 1 alphabetical merit list will be declared by the CET Cell on October 15 and the final merit list will be released on October 18. The grievances related to the alphabetical merit list can be resolved from October 15 to October 17, 2022.

MH CET 3-Year LLB Counselling 2022: CAP Registration Steps

  • Candidates in order to register for the MHT CET Law 2022 counselling need to visit the official counselling portal – llb3cap22.mahacet.org.
  • And then register by clicking on the registration link on the homepage.
  • Then log in with the application number and roll number.
  • After the registration process is over, candidates then need to fill out the CAP application form, upload the necessary documents and pay the counselling fee.
  • At last download and take a hard copy of the form.

MH CET 3-Year LLB Round 1 CAP Registration: Important Dates

Events

Dates

Display of provisional category-wise seats (seat matrix) for CAP round 1

September 29, 2022

Candidate registration for MS and OMS candidates along with options to colleges

September 30 - October 10, 2022

Candidate registration for NRI,OCI, PIO, FNS and CIWGC candidates along with options to Colleges

September 30 - November 5, 2022

E-scrutiny of uploaded documents and filled in application forms by the e-verification team

September 30 - October 14, 2022

E-scrutiny of uploaded documents and filled in application forms by the expert committee NRI, OCI, PIO, FNS and CIWGC candidates

September 30 - November 10, 2022

Display of alphabetical merit list round 1

October 15, 2022

Resolving grievances related to alphabetical merit list. Candidates to edit the application form and upload required documents through candidate login if required.

October 15 - October 17, 2022

Publication of final merit list for round 1

October 18, 2022

Allocation round 1

October 21, 2022 (11 am)

Candidates report to the allocated college and seek admission for round 1

October 22 - October 29, 2022 (excluding Sunday and public holiday)

Colleges upload the admitted candidates on the Portal.

October 22 - November 2, 2022 (excluding Sunday and public holiday)

MHT CET Application Form
