MH CET 5-Year LLB Counselling 2022: Round 2 Registration Begins; Details Here

MH CET 5-year LLB counselling 2022 round 2 registration begins today.

MHT CET 5-Year LLB Counselling 2022: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra has started the MH CET law counselling 2022 round 2 registration today, October 27, 2022. Candidates can register online for the MH CET 5-year LLB CAP round 2 through the official website– llb5cap22.mahacet.org. The last date to complete the MH CET 5-Year LLB counselling 2022 round 2 registration process is October 31, 2022.

MH CET 5-Year LLB Counselling 2022 Round 2 Direct Link

Candidates who wish to participate in round 2 CAP need to submit a fresh option form. The college options or preferences provided for round 1 will not be automatically considered for the second round. Candidates failing to submit and lock the fresh option form for round 2 between October 27 to 31 will not be considered for allocation in round 2.

Those who have been allotted first preference or admitted in round 1, are not eligible to participate in round 2 admission, except the candidates who have been rejected by the admitting college due to marks and document discrepancies and candidates who have cancelled their admissions through college login.

For candidates who have chosen the betterment option and paid the seat acceptance fee, that particular college choice code will not be available for selection. The choice code will automatically be added to the selected options as the last option in the option summary.

MH CET 5-Year LLB Counselling 2022: CAP Round 2 Registration Steps