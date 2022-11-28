MH CET 5-Year LLB Counselling 2022: Institute Level Merit List Out; Direct Link

MH CET 5-year LLB institute level merit list released today

The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra has issued the MH CET 5-year law counselling 2022 institute-level merit list today, November 28. The MH CET 5-year LLB merit list is available on the official website-- llb5cap22.mahacet.org. Candidates who have applied for the Maharashtra 5-year Law counselling can check the merit list for the Institutional level round by selecting University, College and Division.

The State CET Cell has prepared the MH CET 5-year LLB institutional-level merit list on the basis of college options selected by the candidate between November 23 and 26, 2022. The candidates seeking admission as per the 5-year LLB merit list in the Institute level round can confirm their admission through the official website of the respective colleges from November 29 to December 3, 2022.

MH CET 5-Year LLB Counselling 2022: Steps To Download Institutional Level Merit List

Visit the designated official website-- llb5cap22.mahacet.org On the homepage, click on the Institutional level merit list link It will redirect you to the MH CET 5-year merit list page Select University, College and Division, and submit it The MH CET 5-year law merit list will get displayed on the screen Download the PDF and take a printout for further reference.

Direct Link: MH CET 5-Year LLB Counselling 2022 Merit List