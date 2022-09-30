MH CET 3-Year LLB Counselling 2022 Registration Begins; List Of Documents Required
Candidates can apply online for the MHT CET Law 2022 counselling process through the official website – llb3cap22.mahacet.org.
MH CET 3-Year LLB Counselling 2022: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has started the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MAH CET) LLB 2022 counselling registration process from today, September 30. Candidates can apply online for the MHT CET Law 2022 counselling process through the official website – llb3cap22.mahacet.org. The last date to register for the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) is October 10. The CET Cell will release the merit list for the first round of counselling on October 15, 2022.
Latest: MHT CET 2022 College Predictor to predict your admission chance in Top Engineering Colleges. Use Now
Recommended: Prepare for MHT CET 2023, Get unlimited mock test, Online study material & more. Check Now
Recommended: Join Eng. Prep Combo to prepare for JEE, MHT CET, BITSAT & other 6 Engineering Entrance exams. Join Now
B.Tech at UPES. Ranked #61 in NIRF, Grade A by NAAC, 50 LPA Highest CTC, 100% Placement. Apply Now
Candidates in order to register for the MHT CET Law 2022 counselling need to visit the official counselling portal and click on the registration link on the homepage. Candidates then need to log in using the application number and roll number, fill out the CAP application form and upload the relevant documents. It is mandatory to submit the counselling fee.
MH CET LLB Counselling 2022: Document Required
- Colour photograph
- Signature
- Class 10 mark sheet
- Class 12 mark sheet
- Graduation mark sheets
- Application form of MH CET law 2022
- MH CET 3-year LLB scorecard
- Caste certificate (if any)
- Eligibility certificate Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates
- Domicile certificate or birth certificate.