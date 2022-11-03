  • Home
MH CET Law counselling 2022 CAP round 2 alphabetical merit list for the 5-year LLB programme is released at- llb5cap22.mahacet.org.

Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Nov 3, 2022 1:10 pm IST

MH CET 2022 Counselling: 5-Year LLB Round 2 Alphabetical Merit List Out; Direct Link
MAH CET 2022 Counselling: The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) has released the MH CET Law counselling 2022 CAP round 2 alphabetical merit list for the 5-year LLB programme today, November 3. The MH CET 2022 counselling alphabetical merit list for 5-year LLB is declared for the Maharashtra state (MS) category, Outside Maharashtra State (OMS) category and Jammu and Kashmir (Jand K) category candidates. To check and download the MH CET law counselling 2022 merit list candidates need to visit the official website - llb5cap22.mahacet.org.

MH CET Law Counselling 2022 CAP Round 2 Alphabetical Merit List (MS category) Direct Link

MH CET Law Counselling 2022 CAP Round 2 Alphabetical Merit List (OMS category) Direct Link

MH CET Law Counselling 2022 CAP Round 2 Alphabetical Merit List (J and K category) Direct Link

Candidates can resolve grievances related to the alphabetical merit list, edit the application form and upload the required documents through the candidate login from November 3 to November 7, 2022. The CET Cell will publish the final merit list for round 2 on November 10. The MH CET counselling 2022 CAP round 2 allocation for the 5-year LLB programme is on November 14.

MH CET 5-Year LLB Round 2 Counselling 2022: Steps To Download Alphabetical Merit List

  1. Go to the official website of MH CET counselling 2022 - llb5cap22.mahacet.org.
  2. On the homepage, click on the alphabetical merit list link given separately for all the categories.
  3. The merit list will get displayed on the screen.
  4. Download the PDF and check the details mentioned in the list.








