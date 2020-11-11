Image credit: Shutterstock MGKVP Merit List 2020 Released At Mgkvp.ac.in; Check Here

The Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith, Varanasi, has released the MGKVP merit list 2020 for admission to different undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. Candidates can now visit the official websites, mgkvp.ac.in and entrance.mgkvp.online to download the merit lists. The cut off merit list has been announced for Unreserved, Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Other Backward Class (OBC), Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories.

MGKVP Cut Off 2020: Direct Link

On November 9, MGKVP entrance result 2020 was announced. According to an official statement, the MGKVP 2020 entrance result has been announced for programmes other than three-year BPEd, MPEd, and LLB.

Check MGKVP entrance result 2020

Steps To Download MGKVP Merit List 2020

Go to any of the official websites, mgkvp.ac.in or entrance.mgkvp.online

Click on the MGKVP merit list link

Download the pdf file and check course-wise cut off marks

How To Check MGKVP Result 2020

Visit the official website: entrance.mgkvp.online

Click on the ‘Entrance Exam Result 2020’ link

Enter your entrance roll number or registration number

Click on ‘continue’ and check result on the next page

Read the official notification