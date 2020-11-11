MGKVP Merit List 2020 Released At Mgkvp.ac.in; Check Here
MGKVP Cut Off 2020: The Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith, Varanasi, has released MGKVP cut off 2020 merit list on official websites, mgkvp.ac.in and entrance.mgkvp.online.
The Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith, Varanasi, has released the MGKVP merit list 2020 for admission to different undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. Candidates can now visit the official websites, mgkvp.ac.in and entrance.mgkvp.online to download the merit lists. The cut off merit list has been announced for Unreserved, Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Other Backward Class (OBC), Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories.
MGKVP Cut Off 2020: Direct Link
On November 9, MGKVP entrance result 2020 was announced. According to an official statement, the MGKVP 2020 entrance result has been announced for programmes other than three-year BPEd, MPEd, and LLB.
Check MGKVP entrance result 2020
Steps To Download MGKVP Merit List 2020
Go to any of the official websites, mgkvp.ac.in or entrance.mgkvp.online
Click on the MGKVP merit list link
Download the pdf file and check course-wise cut off marks
How To Check MGKVP Result 2020
Visit the official website: entrance.mgkvp.online
Click on the ‘Entrance Exam Result 2020’ link
Enter your entrance roll number or registration number
Click on ‘continue’ and check result on the next page
Read the official notification