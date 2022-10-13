  • Home
  • Education
  • MET 2023 Registration Begins; Application Process, Direct Link

MET 2023 Registration Begins; Application Process, Direct Link

MET 2023: The manipal.edu website is hosting the MET 2023 application form.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 13, 2022 9:51 am IST

RELATED NEWS

MAHE Declares MET Result 2022: How To Check Manipal BTech Result
MET 2022 Phase 2 Registration Begins Today; Know How To Apply, Instructions
MET 2022 Phase 1 Slot Booking Extended Till Today; Check Process, Details On Admit Card
MET 2022: Manipal Academy Extends Deadline For Application; Check Important Details Here
Manipal Entrance Test 2022 Exam Dates Announced; Details On Paper Pattern, Syllabus, Application Process
MET 2021: Manipal Academy Extends Application Deadline; Starts Slot Booking For Online Test
MET 2023 Registration Begins; Application Process, Direct Link
MET 2023 application begins at manipal.edu

The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has started the application process for registering online for the Manipal Entrance Test (MET) 2023. Candidates can apply for MET 2023 at manipal.edu. MET 2023 will be conducted as an online test in slots, the dates of which will be updated later, the academy said. Candidates qualifying Manipal entrance test will be eligible for admission to the undergraduate courses offered by the university.

Latest: MET Question/Sample Papers. Download Now
Recommended: Prepare for MET 2023, Get unlimited mock test, Online study material & more. Check Now
Recommended: Join Eng. Prep Combo to prepare for JEE, MET, BITSAT & other 6 Engineering Entrance exams. Join Now
B.Tech at UPESRanked #61 in NIRF, Grade A by NAAC, 50 LPA Highest CTC, 100% Placement. Apply Now 

To be considered eligible to appear for MET 2023 BTech, applicants must have qualified Class 12th or an equivalent examination with Mathematics, English and Physics. A minimum of 50 per cent marks in Mathematics and Physics, and in any optional subject is required (Chemistry, Biotechnology, Biology, or any technical vocational subject). No minimum age requirement is there for MET 2023 application.

The MET 2023 registration process includes filling the application form, uploading documents, paying the application fee, and submitting the form.

How To Apply For MET 2023

Step 1: Register on the official website -- manipal.edu with the required details and contact numbers, email ID

Step 2: Login again with the system-generated credentials

Step 3: Fill the Manipal MET 2023 application form

Step 4: Select the programme

Step 5: Review the application and submit

MET 2023 Application Direct Link

Click here for more Education News
Manipal Entrance Test
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Maharashtra MHT CET 2022 CAP Round-1 Web-Option Entry Begins Today
Maharashtra MHT CET 2022 CAP Round-1 Web-Option Entry Begins Today
Delhi University CSAS Application Correction Last Date Today; Steps To Edit
Delhi University CSAS Application Correction Last Date Today; Steps To Edit
NTA Releases All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test 2022 Admit Card
NTA Releases All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test 2022 Admit Card
Let Students Take Exams In Language Of Their State, Says Rahul Gandhi
Let Students Take Exams In Language Of Their State, Says Rahul Gandhi
Educators From Nepal Visit Delhi Government Schools
Educators From Nepal Visit Delhi Government Schools
.......................... Advertisement ..........................