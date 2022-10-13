MET 2023 Registration Begins; Application Process, Direct Link

MET 2023 application begins at manipal.edu

The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has started the application process for registering online for the Manipal Entrance Test (MET) 2023. Candidates can apply for MET 2023 at manipal.edu. MET 2023 will be conducted as an online test in slots, the dates of which will be updated later, the academy said. Candidates qualifying Manipal entrance test will be eligible for admission to the undergraduate courses offered by the university.

To be considered eligible to appear for MET 2023 BTech, applicants must have qualified Class 12th or an equivalent examination with Mathematics, English and Physics. A minimum of 50 per cent marks in Mathematics and Physics, and in any optional subject is required (Chemistry, Biotechnology, Biology, or any technical vocational subject). No minimum age requirement is there for MET 2023 application.

The MET 2023 registration process includes filling the application form, uploading documents, paying the application fee, and submitting the form.

How To Apply For MET 2023

Step 1: Register on the official website -- manipal.edu with the required details and contact numbers, email ID

Step 2: Login again with the system-generated credentials

Step 3: Fill the Manipal MET 2023 application form

Step 4: Select the programme

Step 5: Review the application and submit

MET 2023 Application Direct Link