MET 2022 Registration Closes Tomorrow; Check Exam Date, Steps To Apply

Candidates who are interested to appear for MET 2022, can register themselves for the exam on the official website- manipal.edu.

Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: May 30, 2022 8:04 pm IST

MET 2022 Registration Closes Tomorrow; Check Exam Date, Steps To Apply
MET 2022 application process will be concluded tomorrow, May 31
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

MET Exam Date 2022: The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) will conclude the registration process for the Manipal Entrance Test, or MET 2022, tomorrow, May 31, 2022. Candidates who are interested to appear for MET 2022, can register themselves for the examination latest by tomorrow. The MET 2022 application forms are available on the official website- manipal.edu. The MET application process commenced on May 16, 2022. The MET 2022 phase 2 registration will include document submission, filling up the form and payment of the fee.

“OTBS Booking instructions with login ID and password will be emailed to all applicants on June 2, 2022 after 5 pm,” MAHE on the notice said. The MET 2022 slot booking will be done between June 3 to 4, 2022. The MET 2022 phase 2 exam will be conducted between June 9 to 11, 2022. The MET phase 2 merit list will be announced on June 17, 2022.

MET 2022 Registration: Steps To Apply

  • Visit the MAHE official website - manipal.edu.
  • On the home page, click on the link MET 2022 registration.
  • Login with the credentials to get the MET 2022 application form.
  • Upload the required documents to proceed further.
  • Pay the application fee in online mode using a credit/debit card, net banking or UPI.
  • Preview and submit the MET 2022 application form.
  • Keep a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

The MET 2022 phase 2 will be conducted for students who are seeking admission to the Manipal Academy of Higher Education courses such as BTech, BPharm, PharmD, Integrated M.Sc. Mathematics and Computing, MSc Clinical Psychology, MA Media & Communication, MA Film Art and Film Making, PG Diploma Corporate Communication, M.Sc. Data Science.

Manipal Entrance Test

