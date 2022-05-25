MET 2022 Preparation: Ace Manipal Entrance Test With This Knockout Programme
MET 2022: With the Careers360 MET 2022 Knockout programme, an aspirant will get a customised time table, smart study material, mock test series and performance analysis.
Applicants appearing for the Manipal Entrance Test (MET) can check the Knockout Programme 2022 by Careers360. With the Careers360 MET 2022 Knockout programme, an aspirant will get a customised time table, smart study material, mock test series and performance analysis. The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) which administers MET, has started the registration process. Candidates can also apply for MET 2022 at the official website - manipal.edu by May 31, 2022.
MET 2022 has been scheduled to be held between June 9 and June 11, 2022. The MET 2022 phase 2 will be held for students seeking admission to the MAHE courses such as BTech, BPharm, PharmD, Integrated M.Sc. Mathematics and Computing, MSc Clinical Psychology, MA Media and Communication, MA Film Art and Film Making, PG Diploma Corporate Communication, MSc Data Science.
The Careers360 knockout programme can be used to revise the whole syllabus, as every important aspect of the syllabus has been covered by it. The study material is exhaustively and accurately made by experts, a statement on the MET knockout programme said.
MET 2022 Knockout Programme: What’s For Students
Time Table: Customised time table to score well in the targeted exam
Smart Study Material: More than 5,000 concepts with videos, most difficult and asked concepts, previous papers and much more
Mock Test Series: Practice unlimited mock tests to understand the preparation level
Performance Analysis: Get advanced report with strengths and weaknesses, current preparation level and overall improvement areas
MET 2022 Careers360 Knockout Programme: Features
An exhaustive program for the complete preparation of Physics Chemistry Mathematics and English of MET online exam
Adaptive time table
Chapter-wise questions
Concepts flashcards for quick and effective revision
Unlimited chapter-wise and subject-wise and full mock test for enhancing speed and accuracy
