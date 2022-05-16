MET 2022 Phase 2 Registration Begins Today; Know How To Apply, Instructions

  • Home
Candidates who are willing to apply for MET 2022, can find the MET application form at the official website- manipal.edu.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: May 16, 2022 1:16 pm IST

MET 2022 registration for phase 2 begins today, May 16, 2022
Manipal Entrance Test 2022: The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has started the registration process for the Manipal Entrance Test, or MET 2022, today, May 16, 2022. Candidates who are willing to apply for MET 2022, can find the MET application form at the official website- manipal.edu. The MET 2022 registration for phase 2 will be concluded on May 31, 2022. Candidates are instructed by the MAHE to register themselves before the mentioned deadline. The slot booking for MET 2022 will be done between June 3 to 4, 2022.

The Manipal Entrance Test (MET 2022) will be conducted on June 9, 10 and 11, 2022. The MET 2022 phase 2 will be held for students seeking admission to the MAHE courses such as BTech, BPharm, PharmD, Integrated M.Sc. Mathematics and Computing, MSc Clinical Psychology, MA Media & Communication, MA Film Art & Film Making, PG Diploma Corporate Communication, M.Sc. Data Science.

MET 2022 Registration: Steps To Apply

  1. Visit the MAHE official website - manipal.edu.
  2. On the home page, click on the link MET 2022 registration.
  3. Login with the credentials to get the MET 2022 application form.
  4. Upload the required documents to proceed further.
  5. Pay the application fee in online mode using a credit/debit card, net banking or UPI.
  6. Preview and submit the MET 2022 application form.
  7. Keep a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

MET 2022 Registration Instructions

  • Candidates applying on or before May 10, 2022 or the last date applicable for OTBS for 1st attempt will be eligible for the second attempt with additional fee payment of Rs 1400, in MET phase 2 registration.
  • Candidates giving the first attempt in phase 2 are not eligible for the second attempt in Phase 2.
  • Based on the above-mentioned eligibility, a candidate can go for the second attempt by making an online payment of Rs 1400 in OTBS (manipalotbs.com), subject to the availability of seats.
  • The Second attempt slot will be booked on June 3 and 4, 2022 tentatively.
Manipal Entrance Test

