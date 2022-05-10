MET 2022 Phase 1 Slot Booking Extended Till Today; Check Process, Details On Admit Card

Image credit: Shutterstock MET 2022 will be conducted on May 14, 15 and 16

Manipal Entrance Exam: The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has extended the phase 1 slot booking time for the Manipal Entrance Test, or MET 2022. Students who are appearing for the MET 2022, can book the MET 2022 phase 1 slot till 5 pm today. Previously, the MAHE was supposed the conclude the MET phase 1 slot booking on Monday, May 9, 2022. However, the slot booking time has been extended and students got time to go through the slot booking process for another day. Candidates can visit the MAHE official website- manipal.edu for phase 1 MET 2022 slot booking. (Also read: CUET 2022 Registration Process Underway; Here’s All An Applicant Needs To Know )

Latest: Free Download MET 2021 Sample Papers (Physics, Chemistry, Maths). Click Here



Don't Miss: Start your preparation with MET Knockout. Get unlimited mock tests, time table and more. Click Here



Recommended: Rank Below 2 Lakh In JEE Main? List Of NITs Where You Could Get A Seat. Read More

Candidates must remember that, if the slot booking has been missed by anyone, the exam authority will allot the slot to him/her randomly without any preferences. MET 2022 will be conducted on May 14, 15 and 16, 2022. The last day to download the MET hall ticket 2022 is today, May 10, 2022. The merit list of MET 2022 will be released on May 20, 2022.

MAHE MET 2022 Slot Booking: Steps To Follow

Visit the MET 2022 official website - manipal.edu. Log in to the online portal by submitting the application number, password, and security code. Verify all the details including name, application number, gender etc. Click on the “Book a seat” button. Fill the required details in the slot booking form. Confirm the slot booking by clicking on the option “Book”.

MET 2022 Hall Ticket: How To Download

After booking the MET 2022 phase 1 slot, a candidate will be able to access the MET 2022 admit card.