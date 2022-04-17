MET 2022: Manipal Academy Extends Deadline For Application; Check Important Details Here

Image credit: Shutterstock MET 2022 registration process will end on April 30, 2022

MET 2022 Exam: The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has extended the deadline for the Manipal Entrance Test, or MET 2022, registration process. Aspirants will be able to fill the application form for MET 2022 till April 30, 2022 on the official website- manipal.edu. Previously, the authority has scheduled the deadline for MET 2022 application as April 15, 2022. Now, the revised deadline for the same is April 30. MET is conducted by MAHE to select the candidates for courses B.Tech courses offered by various participating institutes.

MET 2022 will be conducted in multiple phases. The phase one exam of MET 2020 will be held on May 14, 15 and 16, 2022. Met 2022 phase two test will take place on June 1, 2 and 3, 2022. Phase three of the exam will be updated on the website soon.

The application process of MET 2022 consists of submitting personal details, course selection, payment of application fee and others. Applicants have to be well aware of the process and required documents before proceeding for the MET 2022 registration.

MET 2022 Application: How To Apply

Registration - Candidates have to visit the MET 2022 official website and click on the online application 2022. Register by entering basic details such as name, email address, mobile number, course name

Verify email/OTP- You will either receive an email or OTP on your number. Click on the link attached in the mail or enter the OTP to complete the registration process.

Filling the application form - Candidates will have to login using the credentials and fill out the MET 2022 application form

Uploading of documents – Candidates will have to attach the soft copies of the relevant documents along with the application form

Payment of application fee - Payment of MET application form 2022 has to be made in online mode.

