Manipal Entrance Test 2022 Exam Dates Announced; Details On Paper Pattern, Syllabus, Application Process

MET 2022: The Phase 1 of MET 2022 is expected to be conducted on April 22, 23 and 24, while Phase 2 is scheduled on May 20, 21 and 22

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Mar 11, 2022 3:31 pm IST | Source: Careers360

The phase 1 of MET 2022 is likely to be held on April 22, 23 and 24
MET 2022: The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has released the dates for the Manipal Entrance Test (MET 2022). As per the schedule, the Phase 1 of MET 2022 is expected to be conducted on April 22, 23 and 24, while Phase 2 is scheduled on May 20, 21 and 22. The phase 3 exam schedule will be announced shortly, the notification mentioned.

Alert: Manipal Entrance Test (MET) 2022 registration begins; Apply Now!

The online exam is scheduled to be held in three slots; slot 1 from 9 am, slot 2 from 12:30 PM, and slot 3 from 4 PM. The registration process for the MET 2022 will be closed on March 15. The candidates who want to apply can do so on the official website- manipal.edu. The application fee for all the courses is Rs 600 and the entrance exam fee for selected courses is Rs 1400.

MET Registration 2022: Steps To Fill Application Form

  • Registration - Candidates have to visit the MET 2022 official website and click on the online application 2022. Register by entering basic details such as name, email address, mobile number, course name
  • Verify email/OTP- You will either receive an email or OTP on your number. Click on the link attached in the mail or enter the OTP to complete the registration process.
  • Filling the application form - Candidates will have to login using the credentials and fill out the MET 2022 application form
  • Uploading of documents – Candidates will have to attach the soft copies of the relevant documents along with the application form
  • Payment of application fee - Payment of MET application form 2022 has to be made in online mode.

Manipal Entrance Test 2022 is conducted for 2 hours 30 minutes. Questions from Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and English and General Aptitude are asked on the online MET. The MET 2022 rank list will be prepared on the basis of scores in the MET (60 per cent weightage) and marks secured in 10+2 qualifying exam (40 per cent weightage).

