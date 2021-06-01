MET 2021: Manipal Academy Extends Application Deadline; Starts Slot Booking For Online Test

  • Home
MET 2021: Students will now be able to apply for MET 2021 till June 5 and apply for slot booking till June 3 at manipal.edu.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 1, 2021 6:59 pm IST

The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has extended the application deadline for registering online for Manipal Entrance Test (MET) 2021. Students will now be able to apply for MET 2021 till June 5 at manipal.edu. MET 2021 will be held as an online proctored exam between June 11 and June 14 due to the ongoing Covid pandemic. Students qualifying the Manipal entrance test will be eligible for admission to the undergraduate courses offered by the university.

The academy has also started slot booking for online remote-proctored test. Already registered candidates can now book their MET slots on the official website - manipal.edu. For MET slot booking 2021, applicants need their application number and password. The last date for MET 2021 slot booking is June 3.

As per the official notice, “There will be only one attempt of the MET 2021 exam for all applicants. All those who were eligible to book the slot for MET 2021 during Phase 1 (April 16 - 20) are eligible to book the slot for Remote Proctored Test (RPT) without any additional payment.”

How To Apply For MET 2021

Step 1: Register on the official website with the required details and contact numbers, email ID

Step 2: Login again with the system-generated credentials

Step 3: Fill the Manipal MET 2021 application form

Step 4: Select the programme

Step 5: Review the application and submit

How To Book A Slot For MET 2021?

  • Visit the official website of MET 2021

  • Login to the OTBS (Online test booking system) using the application number and password

  • Click on the “Book a seat” button

  • Select preferred date and time for MET 2021

  • Confirm the selected slot

Education News
