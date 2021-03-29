MET 2021 Applications To Close On March 31; Entrance Exams In April, June

  • Home
The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) will be closing the application window for Manipal Entrance Test (MET 2021) on March 31. The entrance exam will be conducted for admissions to various professional courses.

New Delhi:

The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) will be closing the application window for Manipal Entrance Test (MET 2021) on March 31. The entrance exam will be conducted for admissions to various professional courses. It will be a computer-based online test to be held in India and Dubai. The interested candidates can apply at the official website manipal.edu/entrancetest.

The application fee for MET 2021 is Rs 2,000. A total of six colleges will be participating in the entrance exam to conduct admissions into various programs in engineering, management, hospitality, media.

Direct link for MET 2021 registration

The entrance exam will have multiple-choice questions from Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics English, and General Aptitude. Soon after the completion of the test, the candidates can check their MET scorecard. The final result will be declared in the form of the final MET merit list.

MET 2021 will be held in two phases. The Phase 1 exam will be conducted for BTech, BPharma and DPharma courses and postgraduate course MSc Clinical Psychology. It will be conducted between April 16 to 20.

The Phase 2 exam will be conducted for BTech programs, BPharm, PharmD, BA Media and Communication and all BBA programs. It will also be held for admissions to the postgraduate courses MTech, ME, MPharm programs, PharmD, Post Baccalaureate, MA Media and Communication, PG Diploma in Corporate Communication, MA Film Art an Film Making, Master of Physiotherapy (MPT) programs, MA Audiology, MA Speech Language Processing, MSc Clinical Embryology, MSc Medical Biotechnology, MSc Molecular Biology and Human Genetics, MSc Systems Biology, MSc Genome Engineering, MSc Tissue Engineering, MSc by Research in Life Sciences and MPhil Clinical Psychology.

The Phase 2 MET entrance exams will be from June 9 to June 15.

The candidates will have to carry their MET admit card and a photo ID.

In case of any doubts, the candidates can contact the Manipal Academy of Higher Education helpdesk at admissions@manipal.edu.

