MET 2021 Application Form Released; Apply By March 2021

MET 2021 application form released

The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has released the Manipal Entrance Test (MET 2021) application form. Aspirants can apply for the examination at manipal.edu. Manipal Entrance Test is conducted for admission into the engineering programmes offered by the institute. The exam is conducted as a computer-based test for the duration of three hours. The application fee for all the courses is Rs 600 and the entrance exam fee for selected courses is Rs 1400. The last date for submission of applications is March 2021.

Steps To Fill MET Application Form 2021

Registration - Candidates have to visit the MET 2021 official website and click on the online application 2021. Register by entering basic details such as name, email address, mobile number, course name.

Verify email/OTP- You will either receive an email or OTP on your number. Click on the link attached in the mail or enter the OTP to complete the registration process.

Filling the application form - Candidates will have to login using the credentials and fill out the MET 2021 application form.

Uploading of documents – Candidates will have to attach the soft copies of the relevant documents along with the application form.

Payment of application fee - Payment of MET application form 2021 has to be made in online mode.

Manipal Entrance Test

The test is conducted for 2 hours 30 minutes. Questions from Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and English and General Aptitude are asked on the online MET. The MET 2020 rank list is prepared on the basis of scores in the MET (60% weightage) and marks secured in 10+2 qualifying exam (40% weightage).