MET Rank List 2020 Released At Results.manipal.edu

The Manipal Academy of Higher Education, or MAHE, has released the rank lists for admission to various programmes at the academy. The Manipal Entrance Test, or MET, was held between August 1 and August 12. Students taking the MET can check their rank on the official result website of MAHE -- results.manipal.edu. To download the MET 2020 rank list, students can use their application numbers.

MAHE had conducted the MET this year in online remote-proctored mode due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The academy had earlier released the MET 2020 scorecard.

To Download MET 2020 Rank List

Step 1: Visit the official website -- results.manipal.edu

Step 2: Insert the MET application numbers in the space provided

Step 3: Click on the ‘Submit’ button and access the MET rank list 2020

The entrance test was conducted for a duration of 2 hours 30 minutes. Questions from Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and English and General Aptitude were asked on the online MET. The MET 2020 rank list is prepared on the basis of scores in the MET (60% weightage) and marks secured in 10+2 qualifying exam (40% weightage).