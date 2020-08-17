  • Home
  • Education
  • MET 2020 Rank List Released At Results.manipal.edu

MET 2020 Rank List Released At Results.manipal.edu

MET 2020 Rank List: Manipal University has released the rank lists of the candidates seeking admission to the university.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 17, 2020 3:38 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Manipal Entrance Test Scorecard Released; Download From Results.manipal.edu
AIAPGET 2020 Exam: Doctors Move Supreme Court, Seek Postponement Of Exam Amid COVID-19
JEE Main And NEET 2020: Prepare Using Video Lectures By IIT Professors
JEE 2020 Exam: Supreme Court Dismisses NEET, JEE Postponement Plea, Exams To Be Held As Per Schedule
TS EAMCET 2020 Date: Application Deadline Extended, Apply With Late Fee Till August 31
How To Prepare For JEE Without Coaching
MET 2020 Rank List Released At Results.manipal.edu
MET Rank List 2020 Released At Results.manipal.edu
New Delhi:

The Manipal Academy of Higher Education, or MAHE, has released the rank lists for admission to various programmes at the academy. The Manipal Entrance Test, or MET, was held between August 1 and August 12. Students taking the MET can check their rank on the official result website of MAHE -- results.manipal.edu. To download the MET 2020 rank list, students can use their application numbers.

MAHE had conducted the MET this year in online remote-proctored mode due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The academy had earlier released the MET 2020 scorecard.

To Download MET 2020 Rank List

Step 1: Visit the official website -- results.manipal.edu

Step 2: Insert the MET application numbers in the space provided

Step 3: Click on the ‘Submit’ button and access the MET rank list 2020

The entrance test was conducted for a duration of 2 hours 30 minutes. Questions from Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and English and General Aptitude were asked on the online MET. The MET 2020 rank list is prepared on the basis of scores in the MET (60% weightage) and marks secured in 10+2 qualifying exam (40% weightage).

Click here for more Education News
Manipal Entrance Test Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
AIAPGET 2020 Exam: Doctors Move Supreme Court, Seek Postponement Of Exam Amid COVID-19
AIAPGET 2020 Exam: Doctors Move Supreme Court, Seek Postponement Of Exam Amid COVID-19
IGNOU July 2020 Session: Admission And Re-Registration Dates Extended Till August 31
IGNOU July 2020 Session: Admission And Re-Registration Dates Extended Till August 31
New Education Policy Will Be Inclusive, Help Education Reach International Standards, Says Ramesh Pokhriyal
New Education Policy Will Be Inclusive, Help Education Reach International Standards, Says Ramesh Pokhriyal
Ganjam Chamber Of Commerce Institute Of Leadership Inaugurated In Odisha
Ganjam Chamber Of Commerce Institute Of Leadership Inaugurated In Odisha
JEE Main And NEET 2020: Prepare Using Video Lectures By IIT Professors
JEE Main And NEET 2020: Prepare Using Video Lectures By IIT Professors
.......................... Advertisement ..........................