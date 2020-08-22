MET 2020: Manipal Academy Starts Registration For Online Counselling

MET 2020 Online Counselling Schedule Released; Round-I Registration Ends August 24
MET 2020 counselling will be held in eight rounds. Candidates selected can be admitted to the academy under various courses.
The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has released the schedule of MET 2020 counselling. Candidates can register online for the MET counselling at counseling.manipal.edu. The Manipal Entrance Test (MET) is held for admission to various programmes at the academy. Candidates shortlisted from MET 2020 result are eligible for participating in the counselling process. MAHE had conducted the MET this year in online remote-proctored mode between August 1 and August 12. The academy had earlier released the MET 2020 scorecard and MET rank list 2020.
MET 2020 counselling comprises six steps -- registration, choice filling, seat allotment, course fee payment, wait listing and hostel booking. The academy will conduct the counselling of MET 2020 in eight rounds and all are scheduled to be held online.
MET 2020 Counselling Schedule
Counselling Rounds
Specifications
Dates
Round -I
Commencement of MET 2020 counselling registration
August 20, 2020
Last date to register online for MET 2020 counselling
August 24, 2020
Course fee payment (first installment)
August 26 to 31, 2020
Balance course fee (second installment)
August 29, 2020
Round-II (Online)
Fresh registration and choice filling
September 2 to 4, 2020
Modifying filled choices, for the Second round Seat Allotment (Online)
September 2 to 4,2020
Second Round online seat allotment
September 5, 2020
Payment of course fee under first installment
September 5 to 9,2020
Payment of Course fees (balance in second installment)
September 29, 2020
Round-III (Online)
Fresh choice filling
September 11 to 13, 2020
Modifying filled choices, for the Third round Seat Allotment (Online)
September 11 to 13, 2020
Third Round online seat allotment
September 14, 2020
Payment of Course fees (first Installment)
September 14 to 18, 2020
Payment of Course fees (second installment)
September 29, 2020
Round- IV (Online)
Fresh Registration and Choice Filling
September 20 to 22, 2020
Modifying filled choices, for the fourth round Seat Allotment (Online)
September 20 to 22, 2020
Fourth Round online seat allotment
September 23, 2020
Payment of course fee (first installment)
September 23 to 28, 2020
Payment of Course fees (second installment)
October 9, 2020
Round V (Online)
New Registration and Choice filling by unregistered candidates
September 30 to October 2, 2020
Modifying filled choices, for the 5th round Seat Allotment (Online)
September 30 to October 2, 2020
Fifth round online seat allotment
October 3, 2020
Payment of course fee under first installment
October 4 to 8,2020
Payment of Course fees (second installment)
October 19,2020
Round VI (Online)
Fresh registration and choice filling
October 9 to 11, 2020
Modifying filled choices, for the 6th round Seat Allotment (Online)
October 9 to 11, 2020
Sixth round online seat allotment
October 12, 2020
Payment of course fee under first installment
October 12 to 15, 2020
Payment of Course fees (second installment)
October 26, 2020
Reporting to respective campuses for Orientation and Familiarization program, as per the dates given in provisional admission order
Intra Institute (Physical)
Fresh filling of choices by admitted students for Intra Institute Sliding, at the respective Institute (Physical round)
October 20 to 21,2020
Intra Institute Sliding seat allotment
October 22, 2020
Spot Round (Physical)
Spot round registration and seat allotment and fee payment
October 26 to November 3, 2020