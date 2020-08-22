MET 2020: Manipal Academy Starts Registration For Online Counselling

  • Home
MET 2020 counselling will be held in eight rounds. Candidates selected can be admitted to the academy under various courses.

New Delhi:

The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has released the schedule of MET 2020 counselling. Candidates can register online for the MET counselling at counseling.manipal.edu. The Manipal Entrance Test (MET) is held for admission to various programmes at the academy. Candidates shortlisted from MET 2020 result are eligible for participating in the counselling process. MAHE had conducted the MET this year in online remote-proctored mode between August 1 and August 12. The academy had earlier released the MET 2020 scorecard and MET rank list 2020.

MET 2020 counselling comprises six steps -- registration, choice filling, seat allotment, course fee payment, wait listing and hostel booking. The academy will conduct the counselling of MET 2020 in eight rounds and all are scheduled to be held online.

MET 2020 Counselling Schedule

Counselling Rounds

Specifications

Dates

Round -I

Commencement of MET 2020 counselling registration

August 20, 2020

Last date to register online for MET 2020 counselling

August 24, 2020

Course fee payment (first installment)

August 26 to 31, 2020

Balance course fee (second installment)

August 29, 2020



Round-II (Online)

Fresh registration and choice filling

September 2 to 4, 2020

Modifying filled choices, for the Second round Seat Allotment (Online)

September 2 to 4,2020

Second Round online seat allotment

September 5, 2020

Payment of course fee under first installment

September 5 to 9,2020

Payment of Course fees (balance in second installment)

September 29, 2020



Round-III (Online)

Fresh choice filling

September 11 to 13, 2020

Modifying filled choices, for the Third round Seat Allotment (Online)

September 11 to 13, 2020

Third Round online seat allotment

September 14, 2020

Payment of Course fees (first Installment)

September 14 to 18, 2020

Payment of Course fees (second installment)

September 29, 2020



Round- IV (Online)

Fresh Registration and Choice Filling

September 20 to 22, 2020

Modifying filled choices, for the fourth round Seat Allotment (Online)

September 20 to 22, 2020

Fourth Round online seat allotment

September 23, 2020

Payment of course fee (first installment)

September 23 to 28, 2020

Payment of Course fees (second installment)

October 9, 2020

Round V (Online)

New Registration and Choice filling by unregistered candidates

September 30 to October 2, 2020

Modifying filled choices, for the 5th round Seat Allotment (Online)

September 30 to October 2, 2020

Fifth round online seat allotment

October 3, 2020

Payment of course fee under first installment

October 4 to 8,2020

Payment of Course fees (second installment)

October 19,2020

Round VI (Online)


Fresh registration and choice filling

October 9 to 11, 2020

Modifying filled choices, for the 6th round Seat Allotment (Online)

October 9 to 11, 2020

Sixth round online seat allotment

October 12, 2020

Payment of course fee under first installment

October 12 to 15, 2020

Payment of Course fees (second installment)

October 26, 2020

Reporting to respective campuses for Orientation and Familiarization program, as per the dates given in provisional admission order

Intra Institute (Physical)

Fresh filling of choices by admitted students for Intra Institute Sliding, at the respective Institute (Physical round)

October 20 to 21,2020

Intra Institute Sliding seat allotment

October 22, 2020

Spot Round (Physical)

Spot round registration and seat allotment and fee payment

October 26 to November 3, 2020

