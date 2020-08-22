MET 2020: Manipal Academy Starts Registration For Online Counselling

The Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has released the schedule of MET 2020 counselling. Candidates can register online for the MET counselling at counseling.manipal.edu. The Manipal Entrance Test (MET) is held for admission to various programmes at the academy. Candidates shortlisted from MET 2020 result are eligible for participating in the counselling process. MAHE had conducted the MET this year in online remote-proctored mode between August 1 and August 12. The academy had earlier released the MET 2020 scorecard and MET rank list 2020.

MET 2020 counselling comprises six steps -- registration, choice filling, seat allotment, course fee payment, wait listing and hostel booking. The academy will conduct the counselling of MET 2020 in eight rounds and all are scheduled to be held online.

MET 2020 Counselling Schedule