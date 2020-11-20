Meritorious Scholarship Scheme To Benefit Students Of Poor Families: Haryana Chief Minister

Image credit: Twitter/CMOHaryana Meritorious Scholarship Scheme To Benefit Students Of Poor Families

The Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced that along with the students of Scheduled Castes and Other Backward Classes, students of other poor families will also benefit from the meritorious scholarship schemes of the state. While inaugurating the Dr Ambedkar Bhutal Bhawan in Karnal on Thursday, the Chief Minister announced this development. Mr Khattar also said that along with the scholarship to the students of poor families, the government is continuously increasing facilities in the field of education, for which the education budget has also been increased.

Along with Mr Khattar as Chief Guest, the programme organized by Ambedkar Samaj Kalyan Sabha was attended by Mayor, Municipal Corporation Karnal, Ms Renu Bala Gupta; Deputy Commissioner, Mr Nishant Kumar Yadav; and Superintendent of Police, Mr Ganga Ram Punia and other dignitaries.

Wishing the members of the Ambedkar Sabha on the inauguration of the Ambedkar Bhawan, as per a statement, the Chief Minister said: “Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar gave a strong constitution to the country. Today, due to our Constitution, the country is politically, administratively and organizationally strong.” The Chief Minister also announced a grant of Rs 11 lakh for the construction of the first floor of Dr Ambedkar Bhawan and to convert the existing library built in the Bhavan building into an e-library.

The Chief Minister said that Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar's dream was to uplift every poor family and he always worked to help the poor and downtrodden in his life. The present government is also moving forward with the same objective and with the spirit of Antyodaya is working for the welfare of every section of the society. For this, the government has launched several public welfare schemes.