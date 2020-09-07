Delhi Government Provides Rs 15.34 Crore Financial Assistance To IPU

The Delhi Government has provided Rs 15.34 crore as a financial assistance to Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IPU) as part of the ‘merit-cum-means linked financial scheme’. As many as 2,690 students of IP University pursuing various undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2019-20 will be benefited from this financial assistance. The Delhi Government has provided Rs 9.62 crore to 1,778 students for the academic year 2018-19 and Rs 3.65 crore to 740 students for the academic year 2017-18 for the purpose.

The merit-cum-means linked financial scheme extends monetary assistance to the meritorious and needy students pursuing higher education in the institutions run by the Delhi Government. The Directorate of Students’ Welfare (DSW) is the nodal department to execute the scheme for the students of the university.

Merit-cum-Means Linked Financial Assistance Scheme

Under the scheme, the tuition fee of the meritorious students are reimbursed if certain predetermined conditions are fulfilled.

A 100 per cent of the tuition fees are reimbursed if the student scores 60 per cent and above in the last qualifying exam and belongs to a family covered under the National Food Security Scheme. While 50 per cent of the fees are reimbursed even if the family of the student is not covered under National Food Security Scheme but income of the family is confined to Rs 2.50 lakh annually and a 25% reimbursement if not covered under National Food Security Scheme but family income is between Rs 2.50 lakh and Rs 6 lakh annually.