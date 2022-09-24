Merger Of Primary Schools Only After Taking Parents, Teachers Into Confidence: Goa Chief Minister

Goa Chief Minister said the proposed merger of schools will take place only after taking parents and educators into confidence

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said that the proposed merger of state-run primary schools will take place only after taking parents and educators into confidence. Addressing students and teachers during the “Shiksha Pe Charcha” programme organised to create awareness about the National Education Policy 2020, Mr Sawant assured that the state government had no intention of shutting down schools.

The Chief Minister said due to low enrolment of students and less number of teachers, there are instances where children of different classes are made to study in one classroom. This combining of classes is injustice towards students, he said.

The state government is contemplating the possibility of merger only in the interest of students and it will take place after taking parents and teachers into confidence, said Sawant, who holds the education portfolio. The chief minister further appealed to teachers to work towards increasing enrolments in schools to avoid mergers.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)