Mercedes-Benz Inks Pact With DSEU For Mechatronics Programme

DSEU has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Mercedes-Benz India

Mercedes-Benz India will offer a one-year Advanced Diploma in Automotive Mechatronics and also extend apprenticeship and placement support to students of the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU), the varsity said in a statement. The Delhi government-run university has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Mercedes-Benz India to offer the highly specialised course under the Auto Mechatronics Research Centre (AMRC) at the DSEU Okhla campus, according to the official statement.

The course will nurture future automobile engineers and provide experiential learning, it added. At the MoU exchange ceremony, Shekhar Bhide, Vice President, Customer Services & Corporate Affairs, Mercedez-Benz India said, "The course curriculum will include training in electrical and electronics technology embedded systems, advanced automobile systems engineering which will assist a holistic development of students." He emphasised that the trainers will also be benefitted from the course from capacity-building exercises. "Both students and trainers will attend guest lectures, go on field visits, and be encouraged to enrol for apprenticeship," he added.

It is understandable that in today's day and age, students are most concerned about placement when they complete a course, and hence, Mercedes-Benz India with DSEU will extend placement support to all students, he said. The admissions to the course are expected to be announced next month, the statement said.

DSEU Vice Chancellor Neharika Vohra said the faculty as well as its students will greatly benefit from the course and get insights of the field from an entirely new perspective. "Many students have a childhood dream to design and develop their own cars. However, this dream never comes true for many. Through this partnership, the university desires to provide a platform for students to achieve their dreams while also assisting them in becoming future entrepreneurs and leaders," she said.

The training will include a factory visit to Mercedes Benz Pune plant. The Advanced Diploma in Automotive Mechatronics (ADAM) course, an initiative by Mercedes-Benz India, will fulfil the requirement for superlative service in the automotive sector and train aspiring engineers on latest automotive technology using latest, world- class tools and equipment, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Careers 360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)