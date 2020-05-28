Menstrual Hygiene Day: Educate Both Girls And Boys Menstruation Not A Matter Of Shame, Says Smriti Irani

  • Home
Menstrual Hygiene Day: Women And Child Development Minister Smriti Irani says educate both girls and boys that menstruation is not a matter of shame.

Education | Edited by Press Trust of India | Updated: May 28, 2020 12:49 pm IST | Source: Press Trust of India

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

On the occasion of Menstrual Hygiene Day on Thursday, Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, called for educating not only girls but also boys that menstruation is not a matter of shame.

Affordable sanitary napkins have been made available through all Jan Aushadhi Kendras to ensure menstrual hygiene for millions of women in India, she said. "Affordable sanitary napkins have been made available through all Jan Aushadhi Kendras thereby ensuring Menstrual Hygiene for millions of Indian women.

“On Menstrual Hygiene Day 2020 let's commit ourselves to educating not only girls but also boys that menstruation is not a matter of shame," Irani said in a tweet.

Menstrual Hygiene Day is an annual awareness day that falls on May 28 to highlight the importance of good menstrual hygiene management.

Smriti Irani Sanitary napkins menstruation menstrual hygiene
