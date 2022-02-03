  • Home
  • Education
  • Members From Tamil Nadu Walk Out From Lok Sabha Over NEET Issue

Members From Tamil Nadu Walk Out From Lok Sabha Over NEET Issue

Tamil Nadu NEET: Members from Tamil Nadu on Thursday staged a walkout from Lok Sabha protesting Governor R N Ravi's decision to return the NEET Exemption Bill and demanding his immediate recall.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 3, 2022 10:51 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Tamil Nadu Governor Returns Government Bill Seeking NEET Exemption For State
NEET UG Counselling 2021: MCC Allows Reporting To Colleges In Hybrid Mode; Details Here
NEET UG AYUSH Counselling 2021: Registration, Choice Filling Process To Close Today
NEET UG Counselling 2021: Revised Schedule Shortly, Says MCC
NEET UG Counselling 2021: Details On Round 1 Reporting Module At Colleges For Admission To MBBS, BDS Courses
NEET UG Counselling 2021 Round 1 Revised Seat Allotment Result Released At Mcc.nic.in
Members From Tamil Nadu Walk Out From Lok Sabha Over NEET Issue
Members from Tamil Nadu on Thursday staged a walkout from Lok Sabha
New Delhi:

Members from Tamil Nadu on Thursday staged a walkout from Lok Sabha protesting Governor R N Ravi's decision to return the NEET Exemption Bill and demanding his immediate recall. Raising the issue in Lok Sabha, DMK leader T R Baalu said members from Tamil Nadu were shocked at the governor's decision to return the bill back to the assembly speaker instead of forwarding it to the President for his assent.

Recommended: NEET Counseling begins!  Make Your MBBS/BDS college Preference list for All India & State level counseling as per your NEET Rank & CategoryClick Here 

Latest : Check your admission chances in BAMS, BHMS & BUMS courses in All India Counseling as per your NEET Rank. Click here

Earlier, members from Tamil Nadu belonging to the DMK, the Congress and Left parties raised slogans against the governor in the Well of the House. "This governor should be withdrawn forthwith. This governor should be recalled," Mr Baalu said.

Mr Baalu said the NEET Exemption Bill was unanimously passed by the Tamil Nadu assembly and the action of the Governor was against the will of the people of the state. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said the governor was well within his rights to return the bill and at the same time noted that rules do not permit discussion on the conduct of the Governor in the House.

Mr Baalu said the members from Tamil Nadu were not satisfied with the minister's response and walked out of the House. Later, participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks on President's Address, Congress member Manickam Tagore said the governor had kept the NEET Exemption Bill pending for five months.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) Tamil Nadu MBBS
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IP University, Ambedkar University To Jointly Develop Training And Certification Programmes
IP University, Ambedkar University To Jointly Develop Training And Certification Programmes
CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2021 LIVE: Know When Term 1 Result Will Be Announced? Release Date And Time
Live | CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2021 LIVE: Know When Term 1 Result Will Be Announced? Release Date And Time
JMI VC Meets Prime Minister; Discussed Setting Up Of Medical College At The University
JMI VC Meets Prime Minister; Discussed Setting Up Of Medical College At The University
Schools Fully Open In 11 States, Closed In Nine: Education Ministry
Schools Fully Open In 11 States, Closed In Nine: Education Ministry
Schools, Colleges To Reopen In Odisha On February 7
Schools, Colleges To Reopen In Odisha On February 7
.......................... Advertisement ..........................