MeitY Launches New Handbook To Ensure Safe Data Sharing For AI Training

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has launched a new handbook to help organisations share data securely for artificial intelligence (AI) training without losing control over their information.

The Handbook on Data Empowerment and Protection Architecture (DEPA) for AI Training was launched by MeitY Secretary S Krishnan at a roundtable in Bengaluru on October 31. The initiative was developed with support from the iSPIRT Foundation.

The framework aims to address concerns around data privacy, confidentiality and ownership that often make organisations hesitant to share information for AI development.

How Will The DEPA Framework Work?

The DEPA framework provides a system that allows institutions to share data for AI training while keeping control over how their information is used.

It brings together three key measures: agreements that define how data can be used, secure computing systems and privacy safeguards. These measures are designed to ensure that organisations' data is used only for approved purposes.

The framework also includes a system to track where the data comes from, what permissions have been given for its use and how it is used during AI training. This is expected to make the process more transparent.

AI Models Can Access Data Without Transferring It

One of the key features of the framework is that AI models can access data without institutions having to transfer their datasets. Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India Ajay Kumar Sood explained this approach during the launch. "Under DEPA, the model travels to the data, rather than the data travelling to the model," Sood said.

In simple terms, this means an AI model can work with information in a secure environment while the original data remains with the organisation that owns it. The approach could make it easier for researchers and institutions to work together on AI projects and scientific studies.

Framework Aims To Support Responsible AI Development

MeitY said that access to large and diverse datasets is important for developing AI models. However, concerns about privacy, data security and ownership often make organisations reluctant to share their information.

The DEPA framework aims to address these concerns by creating a system for secure data sharing. It is also intended to protect commercial information and ensure that organisations retain control over their data.

The Bengaluru roundtable brought together representatives from government, industry, technology, academia and research organisations to discuss how secure data sharing can support AI development.