  • Meghalaya SSLC Result 2020: Meghalaya Board (MBOSE) To Declare Class 10 Result Today

Meghalaya SSLC Result 2020: Meghalaya Board (MBOSE) To Declare Class 10 Result Today

Meghalaya Board result: Meghalaya Board of School Education, or MBOSE, Tura, will release MBOSE result for SSLC 2020 exam today at Megresults.nic.in and Results.mbose.in.

Education | Written By Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jul 20, 2020 7:05 am IST | Source: careers360

Meghalaya SSLC Result 2020: Meghalaya Board (MBOSE) To Declare Class 10 Result Today
MBOSE Result 2020 Today At Megresults.nic.in
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Meghalaya Board of School Education will release MBOSE SSLC result 2020 today, on the official websites, megresults.nic.in and results.mbose.in. To ensure social distancing, MBOSE previously said that it will not display SSLC results offline at the board office and examination centres. The whole result booklet will be available at mbose.in, the board said. Marksheets and certificates will be issued in due course of time and the same will be intimated to all concerned, MBOSE previously said. Apart from the official website, different private portals will also host the MBOSE SSLC Result 2020.

MBOSE Results 2020: How to check SSLC results

Follow the steps mentioned below to check your MBOSE SSLC results:

Step 1: Visit megresults.nic.in or results.mbose.in.

Step 2: Click on the Meghalaya SSLC result link.

Step 3: Enter the required information.

Step 4: Click on ‘submit’ and check your MBOSE results from next page

Candidates, who check their MBOSE SSLC result 2020 from unofficial website are advised to cross-check from an official source for authentication.

The result of Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examination was announced by the board on July 9 and July 11. Over 30,000 students had appeared in Class 12 final exams this year.

The pass percentage of Science students in HSSLC 2020 is 72.24%. In Commerce stream, 77.28% students passed the Class 12 final examination.

In the Meghalaya HSSLC Arts result 2020, which was declared on July 11, 74.34% students passed and qualified for higher education.

