Meghalaya Schools To Reopen For Classes 1-5 From February 14

Schools in Meghalaya will reopen for Classes 1-5 from February 14, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 10, 2022 2:20 pm IST | Source: PTI

Teaching via the offline mode for Classes 6-12 and in colleges and universities had already begun last week.
Shillong:

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has said schools will reopen for Classes 1-5 from February 14, and no mandatory testing will be required on entry into the state for double-vaccinated people.

Sangma, who chaired a high-level meeting to review the COVID-19 situation late on Wednesday, also said the night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am will be withdrawn from Friday. "No RT-PCR test will be needed for double-vaccinated individuals coming to the state starting Friday. The schools (Classes 1 to 5) will be fully functional from Monday," he said.

Teaching via the offline mode for Classes 6-12 and in colleges and universities had already begun last week. Sangma also said entry into bars, restaurants and movie theatres will only be allowed for fully-vaccinated people, and that the odd-even system of plying of vehicles will continue in Shillong.

The northeastern state had reported 125 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, which pushed the tally to 92,646, while the death toll mounted to 1,554 with two more fatalities.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

