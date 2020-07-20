  • Home
  • Education
  • Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC Result 2020 Today: Live Updates
Live

Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC Result 2020 Today: Live Updates

The Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC Result 2020 will be available on the official websites mbose.in and megresults.nic.in.

Education | Written By Atul Krishna | Updated: Jul 20, 2020 8:04 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Meghalaya SSLC Result 2020: Meghalaya Board (MBOSE) To Declare Class 10 Result Today
Meghalaya Board SSLC Result Soon. Details Here
MBOSE SSLC Result 2020: Meghalaya Board To Declare Class 10 Results On July 20
Concerned About Health And Safety, Students Demand KCET 2020 Be Postponed
KCET Admit Card 2020 Download Facility Available Now, Details Here
CEE Kerala Releases KEAM 2020 Answer Key At Cee.kerala.gov.in
Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC Result 2020 Today: Live Updates
Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC Result 2020 @ Megresults.nic.in, Results.mbose.in
Image credit: Shuttestock
New Delhi:

The Meghalaya Board of School Education, or MBOSE, will announce the Meghalaya SSLC (Class 10) Result 2020 today as informed by the board on Saturday. The Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC Result 2020 will be available on the official websites mbose.in and megresults.nic.in. MBOSE has also said that the results will be available on meghalayaonline.in and other private portals as well. MBOSE said that the certificates and marksheets for the Meghalaya SSLC Result 2020 will be released in “due course of time” after the results are declared. The board said that it will not display results in the MBOSE office and other examination centres considering the social distancing norms due to the COVID-19 situation.

MBOSE, in a notification released on July 18, said: “The Meghalaya Board of School Education Secondary School Leaving is delighted to inform that the result of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (SSLC), 2020 conducted by the Board will be declared on 20-07-2020. The whole Result booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE official website www.mbose.in. There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong and even in the Examination centres due to Covid-19 situation.”

MBOSE had already declared the Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2020 on July 9 and July 11.

Live updates

The Meghalaya Board of School Education, or MBOSE, will announce the Meghalaya SSLC (Class 10) Result 2020 today as informed by the board on Saturday. The Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC Result 2020 will be available on the official websites mbose.in and megresults.nic.in.

08:04 AM IST
July 20, 2020

 More than 50,000 students had registered for the MBOSE class 10th exam, according to reports.


07:51 AM IST
July 20, 2020

Meghalaya SSLC Result 2020 will be available on the official websites of MBOSE: mbose.in and megresults.nic.in.

07:33 AM IST
July 20, 2020

MBOSE 10th SSLC Result 2020 today

The Meghalaya Board of School Education, or MBOSE, announced that the board will declare the MBOSE 10th SSLC Result today.

Click here for more Education News
Meghalaya Board Class 10 result MBOSE SSLC Result MBOSE Class 10 Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Meghalaya SSLC Result 2020: Meghalaya Board (MBOSE) To Declare Class 10 Result Today
Meghalaya SSLC Result 2020: Meghalaya Board (MBOSE) To Declare Class 10 Result Today
August Or September Or...?: Centre Seeks Feedback On School Reopening
August Or September Or...?: Centre Seeks Feedback On School Reopening
No Plans To Change JEE Advanced Syllabus: IIT Delhi
No Plans To Change JEE Advanced Syllabus: IIT Delhi
Performance Of Jamia Millia Islamia “Outstanding” In 2019-20: HRD Ministry
Performance Of Jamia Millia Islamia “Outstanding” In 2019-20: HRD Ministry
#ExamsInCovidASuicide: Students Demand Cancellation Of Final Year Exams Amid COVID-19 Crisis
#ExamsInCovidASuicide: Students Demand Cancellation Of Final Year Exams Amid COVID-19 Crisis
.......................... Advertisement ..........................