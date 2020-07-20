Image credit: Shuttestock Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC Result 2020 @ Megresults.nic.in, Results.mbose.in

The Meghalaya Board of School Education, or MBOSE, will announce the Meghalaya SSLC (Class 10) Result 2020 today as informed by the board on Saturday. The Meghalaya MBOSE SSLC Result 2020 will be available on the official websites mbose.in and megresults.nic.in. MBOSE has also said that the results will be available on meghalayaonline.in and other private portals as well. MBOSE said that the certificates and marksheets for the Meghalaya SSLC Result 2020 will be released in “due course of time” after the results are declared. The board said that it will not display results in the MBOSE office and other examination centres considering the social distancing norms due to the COVID-19 situation.

MBOSE, in a notification released on July 18, said: “The Meghalaya Board of School Education Secondary School Leaving is delighted to inform that the result of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (SSLC), 2020 conducted by the Board will be declared on 20-07-2020. The whole Result booklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE official website www.mbose.in. There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong and even in the Examination centres due to Covid-19 situation.”

MBOSE had already declared the Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2020 on July 9 and July 11.