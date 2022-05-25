Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 Tomorrow; List Of Websites, How To Check

Image credit: Shutterstock MBOSE HSSLC result 2022 will be released tomorrow

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will declare the MBOSE HSSLC (Class 12) result 2022 tomorrow, May 26. The Meghalaya Board HSSLC result 2022 will be announced for Class 12 Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams tomorrow. The Meghalaya HSSLC Arts stream and MBOSE SSLC (Class 10) results 2022 will be released in June. Once declared, the Meghalaya 12th result 2022 will available on the official websites- mbose.in and megresults.nic.in. To access the MBOSE results, candidates need to use their log-in credentials- registration number, roll number.

Latest: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!

Don't Miss: Best High Salary Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Get it Here

Recommended: What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The Industry. Read More

"The printed result booklet of the HSSLC exam has been discontinued with effect from 2014. The whole results boooklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE official website- mbose.in," the MBOSE said in a statement. The HSSLC result booklet 2022 will also contain the toppers' name, merit list stream-wise.

ALSO READ | NBSE Result 2022: Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC Results Not Today; Details Here

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022: Websites

mbose.in

megresults.nic.in

results.mbose.in

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website- mbose.in.

Click on the link that reads, "Results of Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination 2022"

Enter your roll number and captcha, and click on submit

Your MBOSE HSSLC result will be displayed on the screen

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

ALSO READ | Assam HSLC Result 2022: Check Expected Date, Other Details

Along with the MBOSE 12th results, the Meghalaya Board will also be releasing the toppers list for Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams. This year, around 30,000 students appeared in the HSSLC exams which was conducted between March and April.