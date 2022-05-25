  • Home
Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022 Tomorrow; List Of Websites, How To Check

The Meghalaya Board HSSLC result 2022 will be announced for Class 12 Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams tomorrow. The Meghalaya HSSLC Arts stream and MBOSE SSLC (Class 10) results 2022 will be released in June.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: May 25, 2022 3:14 pm IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will declare the MBOSE HSSLC (Class 12) result 2022 tomorrow, May 26. The Meghalaya Board HSSLC result 2022 will be announced for Class 12 Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams tomorrow. The Meghalaya HSSLC Arts stream and MBOSE SSLC (Class 10) results 2022 will be released in June. Once declared, the Meghalaya 12th result 2022 will available on the official websites- mbose.in and megresults.nic.in. To access the MBOSE results, candidates need to use their log-in credentials- registration number, roll number.

"The printed result booklet of the HSSLC exam has been discontinued with effect from 2014. The whole results boooklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE official website- mbose.in," the MBOSE said in a statement. The HSSLC result booklet 2022 will also contain the toppers' name, merit list stream-wise.

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022: Websites

  • mbose.in
  • megresults.nic.in
  • results.mbose.in

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022: How To Check

  • Visit the official website- mbose.in.
  • Click on the link that reads, "Results of Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination 2022"
  • Enter your roll number and captcha, and click on submit
  • Your MBOSE HSSLC result will be displayed on the screen
  • Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Along with the MBOSE 12th results, the Meghalaya Board will also be releasing the toppers list for Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams. This year, around 30,000 students appeared in the HSSLC exams which was conducted between March and April.

Meghalaya Board Class 12 result MBOSE HSSLC result MBOSE results MBOSE 12th result

