Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC Result: 16 Out Of 20 Science, Commerce Toppers From One School

Meghalaya board result: 16 toppers from one school

The Meghalaya Board of School Education, or MBOSE, has released the Meghalaya HSSLC Result 2020. Among the Science toppers, nine out of the top ten students are from St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School. Meanwhile, among the Commerce toppers, seven out of the top ten students are from the same school. In total, St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School has 16 of the top 20 ranked students in both Science and Commerce streams. This year, the total pass percentage in Science stream for MBOSE HSSLC exams is at 72.24%. The overall pass percentage for regular students in the Commerce stream is at 79.60%. For Vocational stream, the pass percentage is at 83. 33%.

Kaustab Choudhury is the MBOSE HSSLC Science topper with 93.60% and Komal Sharma is the Commerce topper with 89.00%. In Science stream, Anirban Das, Disha Chakraborty (89.4%), Al Amin Miah (88.4%), Bevan Alesanlang Nongbri (88.2%) and Rituraj Deb (88%) have secured the second, third, fourth and fifth ranks respectively

In Commerce stream, Vinod Prajapat (88%), Kumar Ayan Sharma (87.8%), Pradeep Sharma (87.4%) and Sukanya Pradhan (86.2%) have secured the second, third, fourth and fifth ranks respectively.

Students can access the MBOSE HSSLC results through the board’s official websites, www.mbose.in or megresults.nic.in.The Meghalaya MBOSE Class 12 Result 2020 can also be accessed from private portals including www.jagranjosh.com, www.meghalayaonline.in, www.meghalaya.shiksha and www.results.shiksha.