Image credit: Shutterstock MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2020: pass percentage is at 74.34%

The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education, or MBOSE, has declared the Meghalaya HSSLC Arts result 2020 today at 10 am. This year, students have recorded an overall pass percentage of 74.34%, which is lower than in 2019 when the pass percentage was 76.28%. This year, regular students have recorded a pass percentage of 81.93% and non-regular students have recorded a pass percentage of 35.22%.

This year, 24,267 students have appeared for the exams in which 1,814 have secured first division, 6,947 have secured second division and 8,161 have secured third division. MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2020 will record the highest number of students appearing for improvement exams in the last five years with 713 students. Also, 404 students will have to appear for compartment exams.

Among regular students, girls have recorded a higher pass percentage with 85.84% compared to 75.45% for the boys. Girls have also recorded higher percentages in the category-wise breakdown of General, Other Backward Caste (OBC), Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST).

Mahima Sinha of St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School, Shillong, is the Meghalaya board topper with 428 marks. Ritishari Chyne and Chubakatila Jamir of the same school have secured second and third ranks respectively. This year, 16 students share the top ten ranks of MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2020.

Candidates can access the Meghalaya Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSSLC) through the official website, www.mbose.in, www.megresults.nic.in. MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2020 will be available online and will not be published in the regional offices.