Students can access the Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2020 through the official websites, www.mbose.in, www.megresults.nic.in.

Education | Written By Atul Krishna | Updated: Jul 13, 2020 10:14 am IST | Source: Careers360

Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2020 Declared: 74.34% Pass Class 12 Arts Exam
Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2020 declared
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Meghalaya Board of Secondary Education, or MBOSE, has declared the Meghalaya Class 12 Arts result 2020 today. The overall pass percentage is at 74.34%, with regular students recording a pass percentage of 81.93% and non-regular students recording a pass percentage of 35.22%. Mahima Sinha of St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School, Shillong, is the Meghalaya board topper with 428 marks. Ritishari Chyne and Chubakatila Jamir of the same school have secured second and third ranks respectively. This year, 16 students are in the top ten ranks of MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2020.

Among districts, East Khasi Hills has secured the most pass percentage with 86.64% followed by West Khasi Hills with 83.63% and Ri-Bhoi with 80.36%.

Candidates can access the Meghalaya Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSSLC) through the official website, www.mbose.in, www.megresults.nic.in. MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2020 will be available online and will not be published in the regional offices.

How To Check MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2020

Candidates can check the MBOSE HSSLC Arts Result 2020 through the board’s official website results.mbose.in and megresults.nic.in. Follow the instructions given below to access the results.

Step 1: Go to www.mbose.in or www.megresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the HSSLC Arts Result 2020 link

Step 3: Enter required details and click submit

Step 4: View and download the result.

Results can also be accessed through private portals such as meghalayaonline.in, jagranjosh.com,meghalaya.shiksha,results.shiksha.

