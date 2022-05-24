  • Home
MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022: MBOSE Joint Director M.Marabaniang told Careers360 that the HSSLC, 12th Science, Commerce and Vocational stream results will be announced on May 26

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: May 24, 2022 8:19 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Meghalaya MBOSE To Announce HSSLC, 12th Result 2022 On May 26: Official
MBOSE HSSLC result will be announced on May 26
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022: The Meghalaya Board of School Education, MBOSE will announce the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSSLC) Class 12 exam result 2022 on Thursday, May 26. MBOSE Joint Director M.Marabaniang told Careers360 that the HSSLC, 12th Science, Commerce and Vocational stream results will be announced on May 26. "The HSSLC Arts stream and SSLC, 10th result 2022 will be announced in June," said the official. The students can check and download the HSSLC, Class 12 result on the official website- mbose.in. The students can check and download the HSSLC, Class 12 result on the official website- mbose.in. READ MORE | List Of State-Wise 10th, 12th Results 2022 To Be Announced In May

According to MBOSE, "the printed result booklet of the HSSLC exam has been discontinued with effect from 2014. The whole results boooklet can be downloaded from the MBOSE official website- mbose.in." The HSSLC result booklet 2022 will also contain the toppers' name, merit list stream-wise.

Once released, the students can access the HSSLC result 2022 on the official website- megresults.nic.in. To get HSSLC results, candidates need to use their log-in credentials- registration number, roll number. HSSLC result will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further reference.

Around 30,000 students appeared in the HSSLC, 12th exam 2022 which was conducted between March and April. Last year, the overall pass percentage in the Commerce stream was 80.93 per cent, while 75.85 per cent for the Science stream. For details on HSSLC result 2022, please visit the official website- mbose.in.

