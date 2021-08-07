Meghalaya May Reopen Schools, Colleges After Mid-August: Education Minister

  • Home
Meghalaya: Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said there is a need to resume classroom teachings as soon as possible, especially in higher education institutes.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 7, 2021 2:15 pm IST

Meghalaya is considering ways to resume offline classes after mid-August
Shillong:

Meghalaya is looking to reopen educational institutions after mid-August, Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said. Speaking to reporters, Mr Rymbui said there is a need to resume classroom teachings as soon as possible, especially in higher education institutes.

"About 50 per cent of students eligible to avail Covid vaccination have taken the vaccine. This is expected to increase further by mid-August," he said on Friday. "When everything has already started, and even the markets are opening, then why not the schools? This is my personal opinion, but (the decision) will have to be collectively taken with the Health Department," he added.

He also urged the people to get themselves vaccinated to provide a safe environment for the students. "I am very happy that every day about 10,000 people in the state are getting vaccinated," the minister said.

"So, I take this opportunity to urge the parents, and friends all over the state to let us give education to our children by vaccinating ourselves so that our society is more resistant to this coronavirus," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

