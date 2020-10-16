Meghalaya Government Allows Schools To Reopen But Disapproves Of Regular Classes

The Meghalaya Government allowed schools to reopen on Thursday, the day 'Unlock 5' came into being across the country, but disapproved of regular classes in any educational institutions any time soon in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, an official said. "Regular class activities for schools, colleges, educational institutions will remain closed till further notification," the principal secretary to the education department, D P Wahlang said in a notification.

Schools, however, will be permitted to open for activities like student-teacher counselling, assignments and submission of work by students of Class 6 and above, it said. Schools in the state were allowed to reopen partially in September, six months after they were closed due to the pandemic. The state government has rationalised the school curriculum for this academic year and the adjusted academic calendar for all levels in view of the situation, as per the government notification. The schools have been asked to develop individual microplanning relating to flexibility in timings, student visit and uniform code and ensure short duration visit of students.

The direction by the ministry of home affairs which emphasised on easing of restrictions in areas outside containment zones across the country has also been taken into consideration, it said. The notification said that all schools should prepare a continuous learning plan for students, continue online or distance learning modes and ensure 50 per cent attendance of teaching and non-teaching staff. The department has laid strict emphasis on compliance of health protocols related to the pandemic, including sanitising of all teaching materials. Anyone who is sick should not come to the school and follow necessary protocols in this regard, the government notification added.