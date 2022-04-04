Meghalaya Government In Pact With National Law School of India University For Fellowship

  • Home
The PA Sangma Fellowship for Legal and Policy Research will allow students of NLSIU for undertaking research activities in Meghalaya.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 4, 2022 10:45 pm IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
Shillong:

The Meghalaya government on Monday signed an agreement with Bengaluru-based National Law School of India University (NLSIU) for setting up a fellowship. The PA Sangma Fellowship for Legal and Policy Research will allow students of NLSIU for undertaking research activities in Meghalaya, officials said. It will help the students in gaining experience on the current challenges of law and policy, besides providing capacity building programs and training for law officers and officials of other departments of the government, they said.

"This will be a great learning experience for the fellows because the transition they would have made from the classroom environment to understanding the ground realities of law and policy in implementation, is something which is important," said Law Minister James PK Sangma. PA Sangma was the former chief minister of Meghalaya and speaker of Lok Sabha. His son Mr Conrad is the current chief minister of the state, the other son Mr James is a minister and daughter Ms Agatha is a Member of Parliament.

NLSIU vice-chancellor Sudhir Krishnaswamy highlighted the need for providing greater exposure to students, which will allow them to gain a practical experience for the future.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Meghalaya Meghalaya Education

