Meghalaya Classes 10, 12 Board Exam Date Sheets Released

Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has released the date sheets for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams on its website mbose.in. MBOSE Class 10 exams also known as Secondary Level School Certificate (SSLC) exams will be from April 19 to May 3, 2021 and MBOSE Class 12 exams also known as Higher Secondary Level School Certificate (HSSLC) exams will be from April 16 to May 12, 2021.

Meghalaya Class 10 and Class 12 board exams will be held in a single shift from 10 am to 1 pm.

Meghalaya Class 10 board exams

The first Class 10 board exam will be English on April 19, 2021. The next exam will be Health and Physical Education/Computer, Science/Vocational Subjects on April 24, then Indian Languages/Additional English on April 23, Social Science on April 27, Science and Technology on April 30 and Mathematics on May 3, 2021.

Meghalaya Class 12 board exams

The first Class 12 board exam will be English on April 16. Other major exams will be as follows-

Science

Biology - April 22, Chemistry - April 26, Physics - April 30, Mathematics - May 4, Computer Science - May 7

Commerce

Economics - April 26, Business Studies - April 29, Mathematics - May 4, Informatics Practices - May 7, Statistics - May 12

Arts

Sociology - April 19, History - April 21, Geography - April 27, Political Science- April 29, Philosophy - April 30, Home Science - May 5, Computer Applications - May 7

The Physical Education exam will be on May 6. Other vocational subjects including Tourism and Hospitality, IT/ITES, Electronics and Hardware, Health Care, Agriculture, Multi Skilling, Beauty and Wellness will be held on May 10.

Exam-day instructions

The exam halls will be opened at 9:30 am and the question papers will be distributed at 9:45 am.

Students will get a 15-minute reading time

Answer sheets will be distributed at 9:50 am and the exam will begin at 10 am.

The Meghalaya Board of School Education also said that “in the event of an important announcement from the State or Central Government on dates coinciding with the programme, the exams can be rescheduled”.

Class 12 syllabus

MBOSE syllabus for Old Course Science and Commerce Streams (Non-truncated)

Physics (OC), Chemistry (OC),Biology (OC), Mathematics(OC), Accountancy (OC),

Business Studies (OC),Entrepreneurship (OC),Economics (OC) and Computer Applications (OC).

Adopted CBSE syllabus for New course Science and Commerce Streams (Truncated)

Physics (NC), Chemistry (NC), Biology (NC), Mathematics (NC), Accountancy (NC),, Business Studies (NC), Economics (NC), Entrepreneurship (NC), Computer Science (NC), and Informatics Practices (NC)





MBOSE syllabus (Truncated)

English, MIL, Alternative English, Elective Languages, Political Science, History, Education, Philosophy, Statistics, Geography, Home Science, Anthropology, Psychology, Sociology,

Geology, Music, Physical Education.