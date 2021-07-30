Image credit: Shutterstock MBOSE HSSLC Result 2021: announced

Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has announced the Class 12 result today, July 30, for all the three streams-- Science, Arts and Commerce. Students can check their Class 12 or HSSLC result at megresults.nic.in. Students need to enter the roll number mentioned on their admit card to check the MBOSE HSSLC result.

Planning to pursue Graduation? Check out these COLLEGES now . Explore

Direct Link

There will be no display of results in the MBOSE Office and even in the examination centres due to the ongoing Covid situation.

How To Check MBOSE HSSLC Result 2021

Candidates can check the MBOSE HSSLC Result 2021 through the board’s official website results.mbose.in and megresults.nic.in. Follow the instructions given below to access the results.

Step 1: Go to mbose.in or megresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the HSSLC Result 2021 link

Step 3: Enter required details and click submit

Step 4: View and download the result.

Last Year's Data

In 2020, 72.24 per cent students had passed Class 12 exam in Science stream and 77.28 per cent students from Commerce stream from schools affiliated to MBOSE. For vocational streams, out of a total of 12 students, 10 had passed in 2020 and the overall pass percentage was 83.33 per cent.