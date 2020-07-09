Meghalaya Class 12 Result (Science, Commerce) Declared

  • Home
The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has released the Class 12 result for Science and Commerce streams. The result is available on megresults.nic.in.

Updated: Jul 9, 2020 10:54 am IST

MBOSE Class 12 Arts result and Class 10 result will be declared later.
New Delhi:

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has released the Class 12 result for Science and Commerce streams today at 10 am. This year, 72.24% students pass Class 12 exam in Science stream and 77.28% students clear the exam in Commerce stream, from schools affiliated to MBOSE. Students can check the MBOSE 12th result at the official website www.megresults.nic.in.

A total of 3566 students had appeared for the Class 12 Science exam and a total of 2179 students had appeared for the Class 12 Commerce exam.

In Class 12 Science exam, Kaustab Choudhury, Anirban Das, Disha Chakraborty and Al Amin Miah have secured the top three positions.

In Class 12 Commerce exam, Komal Sharma, Vinod Prajapat and Kumar Ayan Sharma are the first three toppers.

The result of those students who had appeared for the Class 12 exam in vocational courses has also been declared. Out of a total of 12 students, 10 have passed and the overall pass percentage is 83.33%.

The Class 12 Arts result and Class 10 result will be declared later.

Students have to check their result online only. The Board will not display the result booklet in its office. “There will be no display of results in MBOSE Office, Tura/Shillong and even in the examination centres due to the COVID-19 situation,” it has added. In a general practice, the result of all the students are displayed in the Board office.

Last year 71.07% students had cleared Class 12 exam in Science stream. The pass percentage in Commerce and Vocational courses were 79.24% and 94.11%, respectively. 76.28% students had cleared the class 12th arts exam.

This year, the exams were held in March except few papers which had to be rescheduled and held from June 8 in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

