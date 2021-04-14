  • Home
  • Education
  • Meghalaya Class 12 Board Exams To Be Held As Per Schedule

Meghalaya Class 12 Board Exams To Be Held As Per Schedule

The Meghalaya state government has decided to hold MBOSE Class 12 exams as per the schedule. The Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that the government has reviewed the situation and has taken this decision.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Apr 14, 2021 4:22 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Class 10 Board Exams Cancelled, Class 12 Board Exams Postponed: Live Updates
What About ICSE? Ask Students After CBSE’s Decision On Board Exams
Decision To Cancel CBSE Class 10 Exam 2021 Draws Mixed Responses
A Great Relief For Students, Parents: CM Kejriwal On Board Exams Being Cancelled, Postponed
CBSE Postpones Class 12 Board Exams, Latest Updates Here
CBSE Class 12 Board Exam Postponed, Class 10 Board Exam Cancelled
Meghalaya Class 12 Board Exams To Be Held As Per Schedule
Meghalaya Class 12 Board Exams To Be Held As Per Schedule
New Delhi:

The Meghalaya state government has decided to hold MBOSE Class 12 exams as per the schedule. The Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that the government has reviewed the pandemic situation and has taken this decision.

"Reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the State. Govt. has decided that the MBOSE exams for Class 12 will be held as scheduled. Health Department has been instructed to intensify efforts to execute the vaccination drive and also increase the number of vaccination centres", Meghalaya Chief Minister said.

The Meghalaya government has instructed the state health department to intensify efforts to execute the vaccination drive and also increase the number of vaccination centres.

Meghalaya Class 10 exams also known as Secondary Level School Certificate (SSLC) exams were to be held from April 19 to May 3, 2021 and MBOSE Class 12 exams also known as Higher Secondary Level School Certificate (HSSLC) exams were from April 16 to May 12, 2021.

Earlier the Central Board of Secondary Education announced cancelling of Class 10 board exams and postponement of Class 12 board exams.

Click here for more Education News
Meghalaya Board of Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination MBOSE Education News Meghalaya Board exams
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Class 10 Board Exams Cancelled, Class 12 Board Exams Postponed: Live Updates
Live | CBSE Class 10 Board Exams Cancelled, Class 12 Board Exams Postponed: Live Updates
What About ICSE? Ask Students After CBSE’s Decision On Board Exams
What About ICSE? Ask Students After CBSE’s Decision On Board Exams
Decision To Cancel CBSE Class 10 Exam 2021 Draws Mixed Responses
Decision To Cancel CBSE Class 10 Exam 2021 Draws Mixed Responses
Access To Professional Education No Government Largesse, Says Supreme Court
Access To Professional Education No Government Largesse, Says Supreme Court
A Great Relief For Students, Parents: CM Kejriwal On Board Exams Being Cancelled, Postponed
A Great Relief For Students, Parents: CM Kejriwal On Board Exams Being Cancelled, Postponed
.......................... Advertisement ..........................