Meghalaya Class 12 Board Exams To Be Held As Per Schedule

The Meghalaya state government has decided to hold MBOSE Class 12 exams as per the schedule. The Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said that the government has reviewed the pandemic situation and has taken this decision.

"Reviewed the COVID-19 situation in the State. Govt. has decided that the MBOSE exams for Class 12 will be held as scheduled. Health Department has been instructed to intensify efforts to execute the vaccination drive and also increase the number of vaccination centres", Meghalaya Chief Minister said.

Meghalaya Class 10 exams also known as Secondary Level School Certificate (SSLC) exams were to be held from April 19 to May 3, 2021 and MBOSE Class 12 exams also known as Higher Secondary Level School Certificate (HSSLC) exams were from April 16 to May 12, 2021.

Earlier the Central Board of Secondary Education announced cancelling of Class 10 board exams and postponement of Class 12 board exams.