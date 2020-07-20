  • Home
Meghalaya Class 10th board exam result will be released today. The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will release Class 10th or SSLC result today, on the official websites, megresults.nic.in and results.mbose.in.

Meghalaya Class 10th board exam result will be released today. The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will release Class 10th or SSLC result today, on the official websites, megresults.nic.in and results.mbose.in. Students can check the result from the official websites using their roll number and date of birth.

The board will not display the result at the board office or at exam centres to ensure social distancing. Otherwise, students usually go to the board office or their respective schools to get their result.

This year, the board will release the entire result copy on its website. Marksheets and certificates will be issued in due course of time and the same will be intimated to all concerned, MBOSE had previously said.

MBOSE Meghalaya SSLC Result 2020: Know How To Check

  • Go to the official websites megresults.nic.in and results.mbose.in
  • Enter the details asked
  • Submit the details
  • Save a copy of the online marksheet
  • Original marksheet will be issued by the MBOSE later

The Board has already announced the results of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examination. Over 30,600 candidates had appeared for the HSSLC examination held in 103 centres across the state in March and June. This year, 72.24% students pass Class 12 exam in Science stream and 77.28% students clear the exam in Commerce stream, from schools affiliated to MBOSE. In Arts, 74.34% of total students have passed, which is lower than in 2019 when the pass percentage was 76.28%.

