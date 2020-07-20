With this the MBOSE has declared the board exam result of both Class 10 and 12.

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has released the Class 10th or Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) result. Students can check the result from the official website megresults.nic.in and results.mbose.in, using their roll number and date of birth. A total of 51,337 students had registered for the exam of which 25,195 have passed. The overall pass percentage is 50.31%.

Chetna Bose, a student of Sherwood School, Tura, has topped the exam by securing 94.67%.

Among boys 49.39% have passed and among girls 51.04% students have passed.

The highest pass percentage has been recorded in the East Khasi Hills. 68.95% of the total students from this region have passed the Class 10th exam.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the MBOSE board has released the entire result copy on its website. Marksheets and certificates will be issued in due course of time and the same will be intimated to all concerned, MBOSE has said. Usually students go to their schools and the board offices on the result day to get the result.

With this the MBOSE has declared the board exam result of both Class 10 and 12 for this year.

The results of the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examination was announced in two days: on July 9 the board had announced the result of Science and Commerce stream and on July 13 it had announced the result of the Arts stream.

This year, over 30,600 candidates had appeared for the HSSLC examination held in 103 centres across the state in March and June. 72.24% students pass Class 12 exam in Science stream and 77.28% students clear the exam in Commerce stream, from schools affiliated to MBOSE. In Arts, 74.34% of total students have passed, which is lower than in 2019 when the pass percentage was 76.28%.