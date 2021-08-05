Meghalaya Class 10 Board Exam Result Announced, 52.91% Pass

Image credit: Shutterstock Meghalaya Class 10 Board exam result 2021 declared

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has released the Class 10th or Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) result. A total of 64,269 students had registered for the exam of which 34,003 have passed. The overall pass percentage is 52.91%, recording a marginal increase from 2020 (50.31%).

Kevinstrong Lawriniang, a student of St. Thomas Higher Secondary School, Mairang, has topped the exam by securing 576 marks. The highest pass percentage has been recorded in the East Khasi Hills. 35.10% of the total students from this region have passed the Class 10th exam.

Students can check the result from the official website megresults.nic.in and results.mbose.in, using their roll number and date of birth.

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the MBOSE board has released the entire result copy on its website. Marksheets and certificates will be issued in due course of time and the same will be intimated to all concerned. Usually students go to their schools and the board offices on the result day to get the result.

With this the MBOSE has declared the board exam result of both Class 10 and 12 for this year.

Meghalaya Board HSSLC Result 2021 has already been declared. Daniel Ksanbor Khyriemmujat from St. Anthony's Higher Secondary School, Shillong, has topped the Arts stream in Class 12 with 462 marks. L Kennedy Vaiphei and Jethro Jarvis Roy Jyrwa are the second and third toppers of this year. Overall pass percentage this year is 80.75%.