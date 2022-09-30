  • Home
  • Education
  • Meghalaya Chief Minister Virtually Inaugurates 50 Upgraded Schools

Meghalaya Chief Minister Virtually Inaugurates 50 Upgraded Schools

Each of these upgraded schools has been equipped with a library, adequate furniture, common rooms and proper toilets, among other facilities.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 30, 2022 11:22 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Student Now Seeing Themselves As 'Future Of The Country': Manish Sisodia
Jammu And Kashmir: Over 2,000 School Students Attend 'Know Your Army' Event In Nagrota
Schools Reopened For Classes 1 To 8 In Puducherry, Karaikal
Merger Of Primary Schools Only After Taking Parents, Teachers Into Confidence: Goa Chief Minister
High Number Of Vacant Posts Of Principals, Dropout Rate: NCPCR On Delhi Government Schools
COVID-19: Delhi High Court Directs School To Permit Unvaccinated Teacher To Join Duty
Meghalaya Chief Minister Virtually Inaugurates 50 Upgraded Schools
Meghalaya Chief Minister has inaugurated 50 upgraded schools
Shillong:

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma virtually inaugurated 50 lower primary and upper primary schools that were recently upgraded with modern facilities under an infrastructure improvement scheme of his government. Each of these upgraded schools have been equipped with a library, adequate furniture, common rooms and proper toilets, among other facilities Mr Sangma, on the occasion, said more schools would be taken up in phases for the renovation and modernisation programme in the days to come.

He also said that the initiative will have a positive impact on the entire education system.

“There are a large number of schools waiting to get upgraded. We will be taking them up in a phased manner. The programme will also be extended to secondary and higher secondary schools," the Chief Minister said on Thursday.

He gave assurance that another 100 renovated schools will be readied for inauguration over the next three months. Referring to NIPUN Bharat Mission (National Initiative for Proficiency in Reading with Understanding and Numeracy), launched by the education ministry, Mr Sangma said the programme will go a long way in improving the overall cognitive abilities of children.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Meghalaya
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Jammu And Kashmir NEET 2022 Merit List Out; JKBOPEE To Allot 15% Seats For AIQ From This Year
Jammu And Kashmir NEET 2022 Merit List Out; JKBOPEE To Allot 15% Seats For AIQ From This Year
KEAM 2022: CEE Kerala Issues Provisional List Of Second Phase Allotment
KEAM 2022: CEE Kerala Issues Provisional List Of Second Phase Allotment
CEED, UCEED 2023: IIT Bombay Starts Online Registration; Steps Here
CEED, UCEED 2023: IIT Bombay Starts Online Registration; Steps Here
Last Date To Apply For GATE 2023 Today; Registration Steps, Direct Link
Last Date To Apply For GATE 2023 Today; Registration Steps, Direct Link
International Translation Day 2022: How Do We Celebrate This Day?
International Translation Day 2022: How Do We Celebrate This Day?
.......................... Advertisement ..........................