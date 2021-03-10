Meghalaya Budget: Government Allots Rs 980 Crores To Education

The Meghalaya government has allotted Rs 980 Crores to the state education sector as part of its annual budget 2021-22. The Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma presented the budget today in the state assembly. The major sectors focused upon in the budget were health and education.

Meghalaya Chief Minister allocated Rs 453 Crores out of the total education budget from the state resources. States that are rich in natural resources tend to raise revenues from non-tax sources like mining minerals and metals. These are referred as the state resources.

He has promised new schools and colleges to be built across the state and upgradation of the existing educational institutions.

“Ensuring universal access to elementary and school education is one of the key priorities of my government”, said the Chief Minister.

The government will also be implementing the ‘Early Childhood Development Mission’ to provide access to high quality education and overall development to the children. For the same, it has earmarked funds worth Rs 20 Crores.

The ‘Early Childhood Development Mission’ will be launched to focus on the early development of every child in the age group of 0-8 years. This will be an extension to the centrally-sponsored Integrated Child Development Services. It will focus on early childhood care and education (ECCE), non-formal pre-school education and supplementary nutrition.

The state has allocated funds for the education sector under the human capital development.