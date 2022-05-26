  • Home
Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022: Candidates should note that the MBOSE HSSLC result will be declared for Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams. Along with the Meghalaya Board 12th results, the board will also be releasing the toppers list.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: May 26, 2022 6:03 am IST | Source: Careers360

MBOSE HSSLC result 2022 will be released today
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) HSSLC or Class 12 result will be announced today, May 26. Once declared, candidates can check the Meghalaya Board 12th result 2022 on the official websites- mbose.in and megresults.nic.in. To check the MBOSE Class 12 result, candidates will need to enter their log-in credentials- registration number and roll number. Around 30,000 students appeared in the HSSLC Meghalaya board exams 2022 which were held between March and April.

Candidates should note that the MBOSE HSSLC result will be declared for Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams. Along with the MBOSE results, the board will also be releasing the toppers list for Science, Commerce, and Vocational streams.

The Meghalaya Board will release the HSSLC Arts stream and MBOSE SSLC results 2022 in June.

Meghalaya MBOSE HSSLC Result 2022: How To Check

  • Go to the official website of MBOSE- mbose.in or megresults.nic.in.
  • Click on the "Results of Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination 2022" link.
  • Enter your HSSLC roll number and captcha, and click on submit.
  • Your MBOSE HSSLC 12th result will appear on the screen.
  • Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates have to secure a minimum of 30 per cent marks in MBOSE HSSLC result to pass the Meghalaya Class 12 board exam. They need to score minimum passing marks in all the individual subjects as well. Students who are unable to get the minimum passing marks in one or two subjects will be required to appear for the compartment exam.

