Image credit: shutterstock.com Check MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts result at mbose.in

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2022: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBSE), Tura, will announce the result of Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Arts stream result on June 10. According to MBOSE, the Class 10, 12 Meghalaya results will be announced at 10 am. The students can check the Meghalaya board results on the official website- mbose.in.

The MBOSE Class 10 SSLC board exams were conducted between March 24 and April 6, while the Meghalaya board Class 12 exams was held from March 25 to April 21. The board has already announced the Meghalaya board 2022 results of Science, Commerce and Vocational exams on May 26.

Last year the the MBOSE results Class 10 was announced on August 5. A total of 64,269 students had registered for the exam of which 34,003 have passed. The overall pass percentage was 52.91 per cent, recording a marginal increase from 2020 (50.31 per cent).

In the 'regular' category, as many as 21,535 students had appeared in the MBOSE Arts examination last year, out of whom, 18,083 students had cleared Class 12. 2,660 had secured first division, 9,236 were placed in the second division and 6,187 in third.

MBOSE Class 10, 12 Result 2022: Official Websites

Candidates can access the result of the MBOSE Class 10 and Class 12 Arts stream from these websites

mbose.in

megresults.nic.in.

MBOSE Result 2022: How To Check