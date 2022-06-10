Image credit: shutterstock.com Check MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2022 at mbose.in

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2022: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) declared the result of Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Arts stream result on June 10. The pass percentage in the Class 10 exam was , while a total of per cent students passed in the Class 12 Arts. The Meghalaya Board, MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts result on the official website- mbose.in.

Latest: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free! Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here Also See: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 Students, Check Now

Around 50,000 students appeared for the MBOSE SSCL exam held between March 24 and April 6, while nearly 20,000 students took the Class 12 Arts exam from March 25 to April 21.

The Meghalaya Board 12th Commerce and Science stream exam results were earlier announced on May 26. A total of 83.63 per cent students cleared the 12th Commerce stream exam, while it was 71.62 per cent for Science and 100 per cent for MBOSE Vocational streams.

Gyanesh Roy Bhowmik has bagged the top position in the MBOSE HSSLC Science stream with 469 marks and Riya Kharpran has topped in HSSLC Commerce stream with 464 marks.

Last year the the MBOSE results Class 10 was announced on August 5, the overall pass percentage was 52.91 per cent.