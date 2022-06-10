  • Home
  • Education
  • Meghalaya Board MBOSE Announces SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2022

Meghalaya Board MBOSE Announces SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2022

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2022: A total of per cent students cleared the SSLC, Class 10 exam, the pass percentage in the HSSLC, Class 12 Arts was

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jun 10, 2022 10:05 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Meghalaya Board To Announce Class 10, 12 Arts Results Tomorrow; Know When, Where To Check
MBOSE Results 2021 LIVE Updates: HSSLC 12th, 10th Result Declared
Meghalaya Class 10 Board Exam Result Announced, 52.91% Pass
Meghalaya Board HSSLC (Class 12) Arts Result Declared
Meghalaya Board To Declare Class 10, 12 Results For Arts Students Today
Meghalaya Classes 10, 12 Board Exam Date Sheets Released
Meghalaya Board MBOSE Announces SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2022
Check MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2022 at mbose.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2022: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) declared the result of Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC), Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) Arts stream result on June 10. The pass percentage in the Class 10 exam was , while a total of per cent students passed in the Class 12 Arts. The Meghalaya Board, MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts result on the official website- mbose.in.

Latest: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free!

Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here

Also See: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 Students, Check Now

Around 50,000 students appeared for the MBOSE SSCL exam held between March 24 and April 6, while nearly 20,000 students took the Class 12 Arts exam from March 25 to April 21.

The Meghalaya Board 12th Commerce and Science stream exam results were earlier announced on May 26. A total of 83.63 per cent students cleared the 12th Commerce stream exam, while it was 71.62 per cent for Science and 100 per cent for MBOSE Vocational streams.

Gyanesh Roy Bhowmik has bagged the top position in the MBOSE HSSLC Science stream with 469 marks and Riya Kharpran has topped in HSSLC Commerce stream with 464 marks.

Last year the the MBOSE results Class 10 was announced on August 5, the overall pass percentage was 52.91 per cent.

Click here for more Education News
MBOSE 10th results MBOSE 12th result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
West Bengal HS Result 2022 LIVE: WBCHSE 12th Result At Wbresults.nic.in Today, When, Where, How to Check Marks
Live | West Bengal HS Result 2022 LIVE: WBCHSE 12th Result At Wbresults.nic.in Today, When, Where, How to Check Marks
IIT JAM 2022 1st Admission List Opening, Closing Ranks Released; How To Check
IIT JAM 2022 1st Admission List Opening, Closing Ranks Released; How To Check
West Bengal HS Result 2022: List Of Websites To Check WBCHSE 12th Result
West Bengal HS Result 2022: List Of Websites To Check WBCHSE 12th Result
AAP Government Will Build A State-Of-The-Art School In Ballimaran: Minister Imran Hussain
AAP Government Will Build A State-Of-The-Art School In Ballimaran: Minister Imran Hussain
MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2022: How To Check Meghalaya Board 10th, 12th Results
MBOSE SSLC, HSSLC Arts Result 2022: How To Check Meghalaya Board 10th, 12th Results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................